NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Music City's "615 Day" is celebrated each year on June 15! Check out ways to salute the date for 2022:. The Titans' are hosting a "Celebrate 615" Food Drive through June 15. The drive will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank, and there are six locations in Nashville where items can be donated. Financial donations can also be made online here.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO