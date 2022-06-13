ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What is the ‘Fujiwhara effect’ and what happens when hurricanes collide?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emwk4_0g9XmMiO00

What is the Fujiwhara effect? Here’s what we know about the rare phenomenon.

What is the Fujiwhara effect?

The Fujiwhara effect happens when two tropical systems come near, then orbit each other, or possibly merge into one system.

What does ‘Fujiwhara effect’ mean?

The term “Fujiwhara effect” refers to the interaction between the two tropical weather systems. It is named for Sakuhei Fujiwhara, a Japanese meteorologist who first described the effect in 1921.

How does it start?

A couple of things have to happen for the Fujiwhara effect to take place. First, there have to be two storms involved. Second, they have to be within 870 miles of each other.

What happens then?

According to the National Weather Service, one of three things happen when the storms come near each other.

“When two hurricanes spinning in the same direction pass close enough to each other, they begin an intense dance around their common center,” the NWS website explains.

“If one hurricane is a lot stronger than the other, the smaller one will orbit it and eventually come crashing into its vortex to be absorbed.”

Or, if the two storms are close to the same size, they can gravitate toward each other until they reach a common point where they either merge or they spin each other around for a while before they spin off in different directions.

The third possibility is that the two systems come together to form a large storm instead of two smaller ones.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Fujiwhara Effect#Japanese#Cox Media Group
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
82K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy