History of Juneteenth: The early days of emancipation in Raleigh. When emancipation finally came to Raleigh, hundreds of suddenly freed men and women flooded from local plantations and into the surrounding city. Most had no money, no homes, no formal education. There were no churches, schools or medical facilities. How did a generation of freed families build a life for themselves -- from nothing? (Video created by WRAL's Louis Fernandez, Jr.)

RALEIGH, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO