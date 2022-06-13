ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark 2-0 Austria: Goals from Jonas Wind and Andreas Skov Olsen keep Danes top of their group, with Ralf Rangnick's side dropping down to third after Croatia's shock win in France

By Reuters
 2 days ago

Jonas Wind scored one goal and made another as Denmark cruised to a 2-0 win over Austria in their Nations League Group A1 clash at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium on Monday that leaves the Danes top of the group after four games.

The 23-year-old forward opened the scoring in the 21st minute and Andreas Skov Olsen netted the second with a cool side-footed finish after Wind found him in the box with a clever pass nine minutes before the break.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen received a raucous ovation when he came on in the second half a year and a day after collapsing on the Parken pitch due to a heart problem in a Euro 2020 group game against Finland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVYlc_0g9XlFZW00
Denmark made it three wins in four Nations League matches with a 2-0 victory over Austria
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJFw5_0g9XlFZW00
Jonas Wind (pictured) capitalised on Joakim Maehle's delivery to fire Denmark to a 1-0 lead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Tn3g_0g9XlFZW00
Club Brugge winger Andreas Skov Olsen doubled the Danes advantage in the 37th minute

The former Spurs star almost scored with an 87th-minute shot that was palmed onto the post.

The win takes Denmark to nine points and are two ahead of Croatia, who beat world champions France 1-0 in Paris to leave the French bottom on two points.

Ralf Rangnick's Austria dropped to third on four points, with one win, one draw and two losses from their four Nations League matches to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19HA5j_0g9XlFZW00
The 22-year-old's left-footed strike was his seventh goal for Denmark since his debut in 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQbET_0g9XlFZW00
Ralf Rangnick's Austria dropped to third in Group A1 as Croatia beat France 1-0 to claim second
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKi6X_0g9XlFZW00
Croatia captain Luka Modric scored from the penalty spot in the fifth minute against France

