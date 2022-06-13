ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Manufacturing Official In Washington Urging Funding For US International Affairs

By Mandy Billings
 2 days ago
(Washington, DC) — An Iowa manufacturing official is in Washington, DC, this week urging full funding for US international affairs. Daryl Bouwkamp with Vermeer Corporation says having diplomatic and humanitarian missions around the world benefits trade. Bouwkamp is taking part in a forum sponsored by the US Global Leadership Coalition. That group estimates 20-percent of the jobs in Iowa are tied to international trade. He says if we don’t spend money on American diplomacy we will “just have to purchase more bullets.”

