'When Time Got Louder' Trailer Explores a Coming-of-Age Tale About Autism

By Ryan O'Rourke
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadline just revealed a new trailer for writer/director Connie Cocchia’s feature debut, When Time Got Louder, starring The Hunger Games alum Willow Shields. The film follows a young woman named Abbie who constantly faces the challenges of helping her nonverbal, autistic brother through life along with her family. As she heads...

collider.com

