ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Norristown man convicted of raping underage girl in Douglass Township, Montgomery County

By Carl Hessler Jr.
Mercury
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORRISTOWN — A jury has convicted a Norristown man of raping an underage girl while she was visiting a Douglass Township (Montgomery County) residence where the man previously lived. John Anthony “Jay” Lasorda, 30, most recently of the 1500 block of West Marshall Street, was convicted in Montgomery...

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury

Pottstown man sentenced on gun charge

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man faces up to five years of court supervision after he admitted to illegally possessing a handgun in the borough. Elijah R. Williams, 39, of the 100 block of North Washington Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of person not to possess firearms in connection with the December 2020 incident. Williams will receive credit for 351 days he spent in jail since June 2021 while awaiting court action on the charge, according to court records.
POTTSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Douglass Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Norristown, PA
Douglass Township, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Phoenixville, PA
Norristown, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Accused Of Selling THC Edibles To Children In Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is accused of using social media to sell THC edible snacks to children in Montgomery County. THC is the mind-altering chemical found in marijuana. Twenty-year-old Quashon Rice is charged with drug trafficking. Investigators say Rice used social media to sell and advertise his illegal drug business to kids. He even personally delivered the edibles to them. Dishing out drugs disguised as tasty treats. This screenshot looks like bags of snacks, but Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says they are actually homemade THC-laced cereal snacks with flavors like Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Steele says 20-year-old Quashon...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennysvania State Police Investigating Night Prowler in Chester County

CHARLESTOWN TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a reported case of Prowling at Night. Authorities state that the incident occurred on May 28, 2022, at 3:30 AM, on Milton Drive in Charlestown Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. The 53-year-old male victim reported that an unknown White male attempted entry into his residence through the secured front door. The perpetrator was unsuccessful in gaining entry.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

10 Months Later, Delaware County Family Continues To Search For Answers After Father Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — For the first time, family members of a man who was killed after a hit-and-run crash in Delaware County last year are speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News. It happened last September, but after all these months, the victim’s family says police haven’t made any arrests. The family tells CBS3’s Matt Petrillo that Father’s Day won’t be the same without their dad. As Chester City police are still investigating, the victim’s children have an emotional plea to their father’s killer. “I just need them to understand how we feel,” Dai’Shonna Wilson said. “Like how could you live knowing that...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Evans
Person
Brooks Thompson
MyChesCo

17-Year-Old Victim Blackmailed With Photos

CHARLESTOWN TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station are investigating an alleged Child Sexual Abuse involving photographs. Authorities state that on May 30, 2022, Troopers responded to Maryhill Road in Charlestown Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania for a suspected sex crime. During the course of their investigation, it was determined that the victim, a 17-year-old female, was coerced into sending explicit photographs through social media. The unidentified perpetrator then used those photographs to blackmail the victim, stating they would distribute the photographs to members of her school through social media. The investigation remains ongoing.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3 charged in carjacking at Bucks gas station

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Three men are facing charges after trying to steal a car at one gas station, then carjacking someone at another gas station before crashing in Bucks County, authorities say. It started just before 7 p.m. Monday at the Shell gas station on Route 611 in Doylestown...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sentencing#Indecent Assault#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Montgomery County Court
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old man from Gibbsboro man has been charged in a shooting that occurred during a fight between two men and a woman, authorities said. Cornell Ingalls, Jr. was charged with attempted murder, assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gibbsboro Police Chief Brian Leadley.
GIBBSBORO, NJ
Mercury

Suspect arrested in recent thefts of utility vehicles on Berks farms

Early this month, a farmer on Bertolet Mill Road in Oley Township reported the theft of his four-wheel utility task vehicle while he was working in his field that afternoon. The call June 1 was the third theft report Central Berks Regional Police had received in four weeks. In each theft, the ignition key had been left with the UTV and someone simply drove it off. The Mount Penn-based police department provides police services to the township.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Charge Woman With Concealed BB Gun

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on weapon charges. Authorities state that on June 9 at approximately 12:28 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Wright Street for a call of a woman with a gun. Upon arrival, police made contact with 19-year-old Ilani Jaime. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a BB gun. Jaime was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

4 California Men Arrested In Bucks County In $1 Million Drug Bust

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A recent drug bust seized over $1 million worth of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine and put four California men behind bars in Bucks County. The Bucks County Police Department said Tuesday that four Riverside, California, men were arrested on the 3300 block of Street Road last Wednesday. Police said 19-year-old Ramon Caro, 37-year-old Arturo Avila, 26-year-old Anthony Gonzales and 22-year-old Alex Zaragoza were arrested with about 40,000 fentanyl pills, 11 pounds of methamphetamine and $5,000 in cash in their possession. (Credit: Bensalem Police Department) According to police, the estimated street value of the drugs is over $1 million. The four suspects are facing possession with intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy and related charges. Bensalem police were aided by the Philadelphia DEA HIDTA Task Force in the arrests. All four suspects are being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail, police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Series Of Thefts At Peddler's Village

Police in Bucks County have arrested a 67-year-old man accused of being involved in a series of thefts at Peddler's Village. Francis E. Templin, of Shartlesville (Berks County), was arrested on Saturday, June 4, and charged with felony retail theft after cops executed a search warrant on his car in a parking lot at the shopping center, Buckingham Township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy