Is Steph Curry or Jaylen Brown the better Finals MVP bet? I FOX BET LIVE

Is it time for LeBron James to move on from Los Angeles? Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported that LeBron is not expected to commit to the Lakers before the NBA Draft or free agency. He also recently said on 'The Shop' that he would play for the Golden State Warriors if he was not on the Lakers. Colin Cowherd reacts to the report and discusses what the Lakers-LeBron era looks like.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO