Is Steph Curry or Jaylen Brown the better Finals MVP bet? I FOX BET LIVE

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […]
There are no favorites for San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich in this year's NBA Finals. Popovich has ties to both Finals teams, as Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr played for him for several seasons in San Antonio, and Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was on his staff from 2012-19. Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy also previously served as a video coordinator and assistant for the Spurs.
The Boston Celtics’ backs are against the wall in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Down 3-2, the Celtics need a victory on Thursday night to stay alive. They’ll need their two best players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to be on top of their games. Brown, who endured a rough shooting night […]
Is it time for LeBron James to move on from Los Angeles? Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported that LeBron is not expected to commit to the Lakers before the NBA Draft or free agency. He also recently said on 'The Shop' that he would play for the Golden State Warriors if he was not on the Lakers. Colin Cowherd reacts to the report and discusses what the Lakers-LeBron era looks like.
The 2022 NBA Finals are ramping up. The Golden State Warriors lead the series 3-2 over the Boston Celtics. And, they have a chance to end the postseason tournament with a Game 6 win. With the huge game just days away, Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game for his weekly appearance. He joined the station’s […]
The NBA has announced that commissioner Adam Silver will not attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals due to health and safety protocols. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are currently tied up at 2-2 heading into Monday night.
Bruce Cassidy is already out the door. Is David Pastrnak next?. The Bruins' star forward is entering the final year of his contract, and if Patrice Bergeron decides to retire this offseason, there's a world in which Boston looks to trade Pastrnak to jumpstart a full rebuild. The Athletic's Fluto...
Despite a strong showing early in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum all but disappeared in the last quarter, allowing Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors to surge in the last half, winning the game and taking a 3-2 lead in the series. Chris Broussard is forgiving of Tatum, and is reluctant to strip the star of his superstar status due to his less than optimal performance in his first NBA Finals, but Nick Wight says otherwise.
Despite Steph Curry snapping his streak of 233 consecutive games with a three-pointer and shooting 22.5 percent from behind the arc and Jayson Tatum's 27 points, the Boston Celtics could not get the job done. Curry finished with just 16 points (0-9 from three) and eight assists but the Golden State Warriors still prevailed. Colin Cowherd analyzes Curry's impact when the shot is not falling, then compares it to Tatum's personal leadership concerns.
In a survey conducted by The Athletic of nearly 2,500 Boston Bruins fans, 91.4% said they do not believe general manager Don Sweeney and president Cam Neely are “the right executives to lead the Bruins.”
Anthony Davis is certainly enjoying his time away from the court this offseason, revealing that he hasn’t shot a basketball in over two months. "I haven’t shot a basketball since maybe April 5," Davis said. "Probably like April 5." April 5 was Davis’ last game of the 2021-22...
With Game 6 of the NBA Finals taking place Thursday, all eyes are on Golden State and Boston. As is the pressure. A pair from each team make up Chris Broussard's latest Under Duress lineup, as does a certain Los Angeles star who made headlines recently. Let's dive into the...
Nick Wright isn't shying away from changing his NBA Finals pick from the Golden State Warriors to the Boston Celtics in the middle of the series, but he does tell Joy Taylor he's not feeling as confident as he'd like going into Game 6. Steve Kerr, Steph Curry. and the Warriors plan to end the NBA Finals in Boston, and Nick breaks down the chances of that happening.
Nick Wright isn't looking to Jayson Tatum to provide a strong performance, but he is looking to Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, who have often provided the momentum the Boston Celtics needed to win several games in the Finals. Watch as he breaks down why he's predicting the Celtics will force a Game 7, and put all the pressure on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors to win in San Francisco.
Andrew Wiggins' 26-point performance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals led the Golden State Warriors to a 104-94 victory, putting them up 3-2 in the series against the Boston Celtics. The NBA is a hot-take league, and after a second straight special performance by Wiggins coupled with Stephen Curry's...
The Boston Celtics are 4-point favorites, according to FOX Bet Sportsbook, against the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Boston will need to get a win in order to face a Game 7 this weekend at Golden State. Skip Bayless decides who wins Game 6.
June 16 (UPI) -- Basketball legend Sue Bird will retire from the WNBA after this season, she announced Thursday on social media. Bird, 41, is a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star and the league's all-time assists leader. She also is a five-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA and won two national titles in college at UConn.
Can't wait for the USFL playoffs? You'll get a preview in Week 10 when the Philadelphia Stars (6-3) play the New Jersey Generals (8-1) on Saturday in Birmingham, Ala. The North Division rivals will meet again in the playoff semifinals on June 25 in Canton, Ohio. Both games will be shown on FOX.
