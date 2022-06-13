11 Stars Who Have Come Out as LGBTQ+ in 2022 (Photos)

Sophia Bush is a married woman again.
The “One Tree Hill” alum and entrepreneur Grant Hughes tied the knot Saturday at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Okla., Us Weekly reported.
The City County Clerk’s Office later confirmed to People magazine that the newlyweds had obtained a marriage license.
Bush, 39, and Hughes, 40, have not posted about their nuptials on social media, and a rep for the actress told Page Six, “We cannot confirm the validity of this news.”
Bush and Hughes got engaged in August 2021 after dating for more than a year.
The businessman proposed during a romantic boat ride in...
