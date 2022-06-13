Excessive Heat Warning in NC: How hot is too hot for your dog?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – This may not be the best week to go out for mid-day walk with your four-legged friends.

As hot as temperatures are for humans, they can be even higher – excruciatingly so – for dogs.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued in North Carolina for Tuesday. Heat index values will range from 110 to 115 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Protecting dogs on a walk

As a human wearing shoes, it may be hard to tell how hot the pavement will get for your dog on a walk. Paw burns are a reality for dogs because of the lack of protection in their pads.

According to data published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, asphalt temperatures can be double the air temperature.

On a 77 degree day, asphalt can reach 125 degrees

On an 86 degree day, asphalt can reach 135 degrees

On an 87 degree day, asphalt can reach 143 degrees

If you’re not sure how hot the air or pavement is, do a touch test. Place your hand on the ground for 10 seconds. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for a dog.

The American Kennel Club says trying this barefoot would also work. The test can be done on different surfaces like turf, sand or metal.

The AKC recommends moisturizing paw pad products or dog shoes to help them cope with warm temperatures.

Protecting dogs in cars

Leaving your dog in the car with the window cracked can also be a dangerous on a hot day.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says pets can become seriously ill or die after a few minutes even when a window is cracked open.

On a 70 degree day, a study by the Louisiana Office of Public Health found the inside of your car can heat up to 89 degrees after just 10 minutes.

On a 90 degree day, temperatures inside your car can rise to 109 degrees after 10 minutes.

It only gets hotter by the minute.

Cracking a window makes no difference, according to AVMA.

