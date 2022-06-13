Tee times announced for 122nd US Open, Warren JFK grad gets back-nine start
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The USGA announced pairings and tee times for the 122nd U.S. Open at the Country Club for this week’s event on Monday.
Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak will open First Round play on the back-nine, teeing off at 2:09 p.m.
The former Eagle will play the first two rounds with fellow American Harris English and Australian Lucas Herbert.
In Round 2 on Friday, Kokrak and his group will begin on the first hole, teeing off at 8:24 a.m.
This is Kokrak's fourth-time playing in the U.S. Open, with his best finish coming last year when he tied for 17th at Winged Foot.
