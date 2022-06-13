ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Tee times announced for 122nd US Open, Warren JFK grad gets back-nine start

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIZ39_0g9XjqrT00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The USGA announced pairings and tee times for the 122nd U.S. Open at the Country Club for this week’s event on Monday.

Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak will open First Round play on the back-nine, teeing off at 2:09 p.m.

Penn State Shenango adding new sport to athletic department

The former Eagle will play the first two rounds with fellow American Harris English and Australian Lucas Herbert.

In Round 2 on Friday, Kokrak and his group will begin on the first hole, teeing off at 8:24 a.m.

This is Kokrak’s fourth-time playing in the U.S. Open, with his best finish coming last year when he tied for 17th at Winged Foot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Golf changes coming to Akron: Bridgestone Senior Players Championship to get new name in 2023

AKRON, Ohio — Firestone Country Club in Akron has long hosted professional golf tournaments -- and is no stranger to change. The club started hosting golf tournaments back in 1954 with the Rubber City Open, and has kept at it since with three PGA Championships, the World Golf Championship-Bridgestone Invitational from 1999 until 2018 (it was the WGC-NEC Invitational from 1999-2005) and now a major on the PGA TOUR Champions circuit.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
kidsburgh.org

9 great places for mini-golf in Pittsburgh and beyond

This is an updated version of a story we ran last summer, written by our friends at NEXTpittsburgh. Photo above courtesy of Sunset Mini-Golf. From bumper cars and bowling balls to rocketships and gigantic roosters, mini-golf in Pittsburgh goes way beyond the usual windmills and ponds. Local courses are a fun and affordable way to spend an evening outdoors, and they’re full of puzzling challenges and surprising quirks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Tee#Usga#First Round#Eagle#American#Australian#Round 2#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
27 First News

Youngstown’s hottest temperature on record — will we get close?

(WKBN) – Our high temperature Wednesday will flirt with a record high of 93° which was set in 1994. The heat and humidity will last a few days. A cold front will clear the region by late Thursday, cooling temperatures into the end of the week and weekend. We’re watching for the chance of stronger storms with the front.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy