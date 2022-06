A federal appeals court will hear arguments in September in a battle about the constitutionality of a 2021 Florida elections law. Arguments are scheduled during the week of Sept. 12 in Miami, according to a notice issued Friday by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Attorneys for the state, county elections supervisors and national Republican organizations went to the appeals court in April after Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled that the law was unconstitutionally intended to discriminate against Black voters.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO