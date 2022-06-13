Mick Foley Reveals Who Came Up With His Popular Catchphrase

Sasha Banks has elected to get eye surgery during her time away from WWE, which she did earlier this week. The Newsom Eye clinic posted a series of photos and a video on Instagram yesterday, detailing the process. Banks elected to get photorefractive keratectomy (PRK), which is an alternative of LASIK for athletes. Banks introduced herself by her real name, Mercedes Varnado. She also sported a new hairstyle, which you can spot in the final photo.
Big E. is doing away with his neck brace, tossing it in the trash in a new video. The WWE star, who has been out of action since he suffered a broken neck during a match on the March 11th episode of Smackdown, shared a video to his Instagram story (shared on Twitter by Ryan Satin) in which he tosses his brace into the garbage.
– WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) appeared on last night’s episode of America’s Got Talent on NBC. They pranked Judge Simon Cowell in a Rag Dolls skit. You can see a clip of their appearance below:. – The collected trade paperback version...
It appears that Sasha Banks has been released by WWE, if a new report is accurate. Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri reported late on Wednesday night that he’s been told Banks is released from the company. He noted that it is not yet clear whether Banks requested the release or if WWE initiated it.
WWE Hall of Famers Gerald Brisco and Ric Flair have been friends for many years, with Brisco calling Flair one of his “longest-running friends.”. Flair recently confirmed that he will be making his in-ring return after 10 and a half years, next month as part of Starrcast’s Jim Crockett Promotion’s revival. However, Brisco confirmed to Sportskeeda Wrestling that despite his friendship with Flair, he will not be watching his final match.
Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) recently stumbled upon a backstage photo of himself as The Fiend standing alongside the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) and Erick Rowan. In the background, Roman Reigns can be seen hilariously photobombing the former Wyatt Family. Wyatt was nice enough to share the never-seen-before photo via...
Riddle has a new stipulation for his WWE Universal Championship match on this week’s episode of Smackdown. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Paul Heyman told Riddle during the opening Miz TV segment that should he lost his match against Roman Reigns on Smackdown for the title, he will not be able to compete for the title as long as Reigns is champion.
Right now, The Bloodline holds plenty of gold in WWE, with Roman Reigns being the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion and The Usos being the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. While everyone may not be a fan of that, Road Dogg certainly is. Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion since...
Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis Bennett has seemingly reacted to the news of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon’s alleged secret $3 million settlement agreement with a departing employee. While Maria’s first tweet didn’t mention McMahon or WWE, she posted a rebuttal to a fan who accused her of...
– PWInsider reports that former Olympic weightlifter and WWE Superstar Ken Patera is now in the final stages of completing his autobiography. The initial manuscript is reportedly in the 600-page range. It’s being co-written by Simon Gregory. Patera is a former WWF Intercontinental Champion and AWA tag team champion,...
UPDATE: A new report by Fightful Select has some more context and on reactions within the company to the investigation into Vince McMahon. The site reports that sources they’ve spoken to suggested that a relationship between Vince McMahon and the woman named in the report by the Wall Street Journal was “suspected” by many within WWE, noting that she was given a significant promotion around the time of WWE’s April 2021 cuts. The woman was reportedly promoted from being John Laurinaitis’ assistant to a “director” role in that spring.
Commentators: Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith. It’s the first Raw without Cody Rhodes in a bit and that doesn’t exactly leave us with a ton of options. The biggest problem would seem to be the lack of a main event star around here, but maybe we can find someone in the Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Let’s get to it.
During the latest The Kurt Angle Show, Ronda Rousey Rousey was asked what it is like adapting to the sometimes intense WWE women’s locker room. Here is what she told Angle (per Wrestling Inc):. “It was kind of funny. I was talking to Heyman once cause whenever drama would...
– Previously injured WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin was back in action for last night’s WWE Main Event tapings before last night’s edition of Raw. Benjamin was in action against Akira Tozawa. As previously reported, Shelton Benjamin had been sidelined since April due to an undisclosed injury. You can...
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 6.14.22 (Road Rager) The road to Forbidden Door continues and as has been the case with AEW in recent weeks, things have gotten a little bit screwy. This time around it is Jeff Hardy getting arrested for driving under the influence, meaning that he will not be around for this week’s Tag Team Title match. Hopefully this doesn’t throw the show into chaos so let’s get to it.
– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former ROH announcer Bobby Cruise discussed working with Maria Kanellis for the Women’s Wrestling Army promotion. Cruise also revealed that ROH was working on putting together an ROH women’s tag team division and tag team titles later in 2022. However, things didn’t pan out after ROH went on hiatus and was later purchased by Tony Khan. He stated the following (via Fightful):
The NXT North American Championship will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:. * NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo. * Alba Fyre...
Ronda Rousey revealed on The Kurt Angle Show who she would return to MMA to fight if she were to leave the pro wrestling ring — former MMA star Gina Carano. Check out what she had to say below (per Fightful):. “There’s only one person. There’s only one person...
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Maria Kanellis gave some more details on the upcoming debut of Women’s Wrestling Army on Pro Wrestling TV. She said: “We’re going to start airing Women’s Wrestling Army every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET on Pro Wrestling TV. You can get that for free. You can watch our show, but you can also be a superfan. It’s on a platform called Brand Army, which is very similar to Patreon. You go on there because you’re a superfan of the artist or the show and when you join, you get exclusive content, but you also get our show. Every month, we’re putting out our show, they are one hour shows, they have storylines, interviews, sit-down interviews, all the same things as a regular wrestling show, plus the added content on top of it. We have documentary footage as well.“
The Miz recently appeared on the In The Kliq podcast during which he discussed Cody Rhodes’ big return to WWE which he described as “huge for the fans” including his most recent match at WWE’s Hell In A Cell despite the fact he was injured. (per Wrestling Inc.):
