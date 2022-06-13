Apex Legends Dataminers Leak Anime-Themed Cosmetics And Bangalore's Prestige Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Birkenstock continues to take a page from designer’s handbooks with their latest collaboration. Before, they were just cozy sandals, but now the brand’s most iconic looks exude luxuriousness. Birkenstock teamed up with Staud to drop their high-end version of the beloved footwear. The collection that was launched earlier this month features clothing, handbags, and, most importantly, sandals. This summer capsule collection reimagines two particular pairs of Birkenstock sandals: the Arizona Big Buckle and the Gizeh. This exclusive release remodels it with croc-embossed leather, but still maintains the signature cork footbed. For under $200 at Nordstrom, these classy Birkenstocks are perfect to wear day or night throughout this summer.
