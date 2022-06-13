ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Dataminers Leak Anime-Themed Cosmetics And Bangalore's Prestige Skin

By Claire Lewis
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA prolific dataminer from /r/ApexUncovered, a subreddit dedicated entirely to Apex Legends leaks, seems to have discovered multiple cosmetic skins that may appear in Respawn's popular battle royale sometime this season. One of the most interesting items revealed by the dataminer appears to be a Prestige skin for Bangalore,...

