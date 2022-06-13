ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bet on Steph Curry to score over 30 points? I FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteph Curry is averaging 34 points a game in the NBA...

www.foxsports.com

Vibe

Steph Curry Takes Aim At Boston Fans After NBA Finals Game 5 Win: “Ayesha Curry Can Cook”

Click here to read the full article. Historically known as one of the most aggressive fanbases in the NBA, Boston Celtics fans will go to the ends of the earth to make sure the opposing team can feel their presence before, during, and after regulation ends. As a result, Boston Celtics fans have been at the Golden State Warriors‘ necks throughout the 2022 NBA Finals. However, one of the most ruthless acts from the rabid fanbase this season came ahead of Monday’s (June 13) Game 5 as they taunted Steph Curry‘s wife, Chef Ayesha Curry, with a sign reading “Ayesha Curry...
Yardbarker

Warriors Tweet Out Viral Photo Of Steph Curry Before Game 6

The Warriors are back in Boston where they will play the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the TD Garden. On Monday, the Warriros took Game 5 of the series by a score of 104-94 to take a 3-2 lead. If they beat the...
FOX Sports

All eyes are on Steph Curry as Game 6 approaches | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright breaks down why Stephen Curry is facing a lot of pressure heading into Game 6 of the NBA Finals against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. In what could potentially be the last game of the Finals, and after a dismal performance in Game 5, the Golden State Warriors star has to bounce back if he wants to avoid a Game 7.
Stephen Curry
Colin Cowherd
NBC Sports

Steph vows to 'keep shooting' after abnormal Game 5

Steph Curry wasn’t overly concerned about his poor shooting on Monday night because he was too busy thinking about the Warriors’ big win. Golden State took Game 5 of the NBA Finals from the Boston Celtics 104-94 on Monday night, pulling within one win of their fourth championship in eight seasons in front of a roaring Chase Center crowd.
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry reveals Warriors’ key to closing out Celtics in Game 6

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the fourth time in eight seasons. Down 2-1 to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, the Warriors have responded with the type of precise, unrelenting aplomb that’s led to two straight victories and makes them favorites to win yet […] The post Stephen Curry reveals Warriors’ key to closing out Celtics in Game 6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

Panthers reportedly 'urgent' to get Baker Mayfield trade done | THE HERD

NFL mandatory minicamps are underway and Baker Mayfield is still on the Cleveland Browns' roster. The Browns traded for and signed Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. Baker has been linked to the Carolina Panthers. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Panthers want the Browns to absorb most of Baker's salary but there is a sense of 'urgency' from Carolina to get the deal done in time for training camp. Joy Taylor weighs in on the report and Carolina's urgency.
FOX Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis says he hasn't shot basketball since April

Anthony Davis is certainly enjoying his time away from the court this offseason, revealing that he hasn’t shot a basketball in over two months. "I haven’t shot a basketball since maybe April 5," Davis said. "Probably like April 5." April 5 was Davis’ last game of the 2021-22...
FOX Sports

USFL odds Week 10: How to bet, lines, best bet

Can't wait for the USFL playoffs? You'll get a preview in Week 10 when the Philadelphia Stars (6-3) play the New Jersey Generals (8-1) on Saturday in Birmingham, Ala. The North Division rivals will meet again in the playoff semifinals on June 25 in Canton, Ohio. Both games will be shown on FOX.
FOX Sports

NBA Finals 2022: Warriors-Celtics series struggles to gain momentum

The weekend happened. An NBA Finals game didn’t. It was weird. Let’s scratch the surface a little. If you were flicking through the channels on Sunday night and wondering where the heck the latest installment of action between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics was, don’t worry, you weren’t the only one.
FOX Sports

Tom Izzo raves about Draymond Green's intensity, IQ

As the Golden State Warriors play host to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, Draymond Green's college basketball coach lauded his former forward's intelligence and intensity on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." "He's very smart," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said of Green....
FOX Sports

Wimbledon 2022 odds: Serena Williams' announcement, odds to win it all

Serena Williams is back! The All England Club announced on Tuesday that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles. Now that she is officially competing in Wimbledon (in some capacity), gamblers can get in on the action and place a wager on Williams to win it all. Let's take a look at her odds to win the prestigious tournament.
FOX Sports

NBA Finals 2022 odds: Hot betting trend for Warriors-Celtics Game 6

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics resume the NBA Finals at 9 p.m. ET tonight with Game 6. At FOX Bet, Boston is a 4-point favorite (-110) and Golden State is +130 on the moneyline. But, before you place your wagers, let me take you down memory lane. Many,...
FOX Sports

AP source: Mavericks acquire Christian Wood for 4 players

A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Houston Rockets are trading center Christian Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick. Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss are going to the...
FOX Sports

New-look Raiders on the rise, former DT Gerald McCoy says

The Las Vegas Raiders dealt with a whirlwind of chaos last season. Between injuries, coach departures, and legal issues, 2021 encompassed a ton of negativity for the squad. And yet somehow, it was able to swim its way through it all and emerge in the NFL's playoff field after finishing 10-7.
