Love Island fans all say the same thing as Luca and Andrew clash over Tasha chatting with bombshell Jacques

By Oliver Grady
 3 days ago

LOVE Island fans all had the same reaction as Luca Bish and Andrew Le Page clashed after Tasha Ghouri chatted with bombshell Jacques O'Neill.

Viewers of the ITV2 hit watched in surprise as Luca appeared to wind Andrew up by probing him about how he felt over the deaf model chatting to the new boy.

Luca confused fans about why he got involved with Andrew and Tasha's relationship Credit: ITV
Andrew insisted he wasn't fussed by Tasha and Jacques chatting Credit: ITV

Luca reassured Andrew: “I don’t think you’ve got anything to worry about.”

Andrew replied: “I couldn’t care less to be honest.”

Luca then hit back: “No, no, you do care, nah mate, I would care. I would admit I am upset.

Andrew denied he was flustered, adding: “I am not upset.”

Luca adds: “You literally are denying facts mate, you’re shooting yourself in the foot if she hears anything you’ve said.”

Fans were quick to take to twitter, airing their confusion about why Luca was getting so involved.

One tweeted: "Why’s Luca overeacting?"

A second added: "Luca is literally on crack because this anger is so unnecessary."

A third asked: "Lmao why is Luca so bothered about Tasha & Andrew, focus on your own couple."

And a fourth said: "Luca is arguing w air."

Later in the episode, however, it appeared Luca had got to Andrew. While the pair chatted later that night, the next morning Andrew voiced his suspicions to the boys that Tasha was avoiding him.

The pair chatted again and Tasha admitted she had been "distant" because she felt she had got the cold shoulder.

"I feel like we both need to chill out a bit because as soon as I feel pressure that is when I start to push people away," she admitted.

He reassured her there was no pressure and told her: "I've got your back."

The boys were at odds over Tasha chatting to Jacques Credit: Eroteme

