ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard raids old club Rangers for Rory Wilson with row over £300k transfer fee to go to Fifa

By Graeme Bryce
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

ASTON VILLA'S signing of Rangers' super kid Rory Wilson is likely to go all the way to FIFA following a row over compensation.

Steven Gerrard raided his former club to land the 16-year-old who is regarded as one of the hottest teenage striking talents in Europe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTkI4_0g9XirmP00
Gerrard is keen to add to his Villa squad this summer Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b55jl_0g9XirmP00
Rangers teenager Wilson is a player Gerrard has identified as a target Credit: Rex

The kid striker scored his 49th goal of the season for Scotland's Under-17's against Denmark in Israel last month and has committed to signing for Villa on July 1, after agreeing personal terms.

Villa were prepared to offer £300,000 for the kid who joined the Rangers Academy when he was eight and signed for the club aged 13.

But Rangers believe Wilson is worth much more than the £500,000 they received from Chelsea for Billy Gilmour in 2017.

Wilson turned down the offer of a long-term deal from the Europa League finalists, with the lure of playing for ex-Gers boss Gerrard a significant part in the youngster's decision.

However Rangers claim they hold the player's SFA registration and he remains their player until his current contract expires in December this year.

In contrast, Villa claim because the youngster has only ever signed amateur forms, Rangers have no right to hold him and believe FIFA would side with them.

Villa will now attempt to register the player and apply for International Transfer Clearance with the English FA, which would be automatically rejected by the SFA because Rangers have not accepted a fee and continue to dispute the player's registration.

It is expected Wilson would be granted temporary international clearance until the matter is handed over to FIFA to resolve.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

Villa argue the player has never entered into a professional contract with Rangers and has only received out of pocket expenses, which means he remains an amateur.

They believe they could land Wilson for as little as £110,000 if FIFA finds in their favour.

Since the arrival of billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens in 2017, Villa have been snapping up some of the best young talent in the UK to create one of the top youth set-ups in the country.

Wilson recently spoke of his desire to move to the Premier League and said: "Rangers have been brilliant for me. There's no getting away from that.

"But it's time to move on and get to the next level.

"I want to go down south and try and prove myself and become a top player and that's what I am going to do."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Denmark, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Wilson, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Bournemouth Interested In Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson

Newly promoted Bournemouth are now reportedly said to be interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson according to a new report. Bournemouth achieved promotion back to the Premier League via the automatic promotion place from the EFL Championship last season. The ‘Cherries’ finished second to Fulham and will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Wes Edens
Yardbarker

Manchester United will allow 26-year-old to leave after almost seven years at the club

Manchester United are looking to overhaul their current squad after a disappointing season. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, and Jesse Lingard have already departed the club, as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in his own targets ahead of the new season. After failing to qualify for the Champions League last season, the majority of the Manchester United squad can have no complaints if they’re asked to leave the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Gers#The Rangers Academy#The Europa League
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino 'SACKED as manager of PSG with the club and Argentine finally reaching an agreement on his exit from the French giants'... just months after he guided them to the Ligue 1 title

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been sacked as manager of Paris Saint-Germain after the Argentine and the club reached an agreement on his exit. Pochettino has been in charge for 18 months and led the club to the Ligue 1 title in his first full season, finishing 15 points clear of second placed Marseille - the biggest margin of victory in any of Europe's big five divisions.
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Premier League 2022/23 Fixtures Announced

Erling Haaland is set to make his Premier League debut against West Ham United, with Manchester City facing the Hammers on opening weekend of the season. It isn't that long ago that City mounted a final day comeback against Aston Villa to capture the title, although England's awful fixtures have made it feel like longer, and already we know next season's fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for every team to win in Qatar

The 22nd FIFA World Cup will commence on November 21 and runs until December 18. Now that the countries and groups are set, gamblers can take a hard look at the odds as we focus our sights on Qatar. Not surprisingly, five-time champion Brazil are the betting favorites (+450 at...
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
501K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy