‘A brother that football gave me’ – Man Utd icon Cristiano Ronaldo posts tribute to pal Marcelo after Real Madrid exit

MANCHESTER UNITED legend Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to his former teammate Marcelo after his Real Madrid departure.

The 34-year-old's contract runs out this month and he has decided to seek a new challenge elsewhere after 15 years at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid a touching tribute to ex-Madrid teammate Marcelo Credit: Getty

The Brazilian is set to get a stunning send-off after helping them to the domestic title and Champions League glory this term with an official farewell ceremony planned for tomorrow.

Ronaldo moved to Madrid in 2009 and spent nine seasons playing alongside the Samba star.

And the pair developed a strong friendship away from the pitch during their time together at the Bernabeu.

Now, after Madrid officially confirmed Marcelo’s departure, the Portuguese forward has taken to Twitter to hail the full-back.

Sharing a photo of him hugging the South American during their Madrid heyday, Ronaldo wrote: “More than a teammate, a brother that football gave me.

“On and off the fields, one of the biggest stars with whom I had the pleasure of sharing a locker room. Go with everything on this new adventure, Marcelo!”

Marcelo won five Champions League crowns at Real Madrid, four of which arrived while playing alongside Ronaldo.

In total, he won a staggering 25 trophies for Los Blancos after arriving from Fluminense in 2007.

Discussing his decision to go, Marcelo recently said: “I did not want to stay for another year or two out of pity.

“I’m always going to support Real Madrid and together we’ve decided to leave it well, and through the front door.

“I don’t feel like a legend. Life doesn’t end here. I’m going to continue playing. I believe I can continue but I’m not thinking much about the future.”