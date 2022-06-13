The color of your car can affect its resale value – discover how much your car’s color is worth

AN iSeeCars study shows a direct correlation between a car’s color and its resale value.

And the color with the lowest depreciation may come as a surprise.

study analyzed 650k sales of three-year-old used vehicles to determine how color impacts depreciation.

iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer says, “With depreciation being the largest cost of vehicle ownership, consumers should carefully consider their color choice–especially if they plan on selling their vehicle.”

America’s average three-year depreciation for used vehicles is 15%, but yellow cars hold the best three-year depreciation rate at 4.5%, Motor 1 reports.

This color may surprise people, given that yellow ranks second to last in America’s most popular car colors at .2%, iSeeCars reports.

Yellow cars are a rarer breed since manufacturers typically reserve the color for low-volume production models that hold their value, like sports cars.

Orange came in at second on the survey with an average depreciation rate of 10.7% every three years.

Orange retains its value for the same reasons as yellow—but with a slight twist.

Orange tends to be available on limited production vehicles like the 2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition, iSeeCars reports.

Limited production often means a higher resale value.

But rarity doesn’t always equal value.

Brauer says, “If a color doesn’t resonate with enough used car shoppers it will hurt resale value, even if it’s uncommon,”

Purple offers the third-lowest three-year average depreciation rate at 13.9%.

After purple, red, green, blue, and gray all beat the average depreciation rate and fell within a tenth of each other in the 14% range, iSeeCars reports.

Colors like white, black, and silver have minimal impact on a car’s resale value, but they won’t help a vehicle maintain its value.

