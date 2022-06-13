ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Bill Hader Talks 'Barry' Season 3 Finale and Future of the Show

By Nicole Wert
Parade
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarry Season 3 just came to a close in a big way, with star Bill Hader telling The Hollywood Reporter that fans will feel "like they’re gonna need a drink. It’s pretty rough." Barry is a black comedy that stars Bill Hader as Barry Berkman, a hitman...

parade.com

TVLine

Lincoln Lawyer Renewed for Season 2

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has reached a verdict in the case of Lincoln Lawyer renewal vs. cancellation. The streamer on Tuesday officially commissioned a second season of David E. Kelley’s take on novelist Michael Connelly’s legal protagonist. The 10-episode first season, which was released on May 13, was based on the second book in Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict. The Lincoln Lawyer very recently made its debut on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals (for the week of May 9), landing at No. 2 with 884 million total minutes viewed across its 10-episode season. Nielsen notes that the drama’s performance...
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

14 Things to Watch Next Week: Cha Cha Real Smooth, a Juneteenth Special & Cowboys Compete

Wondering what to watch next week? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of June 17 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Winkler
Person
Bill Hader
Variety

‘Blonde’ Trailer: Ana de Armas Stuns as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s NC-17 Drama

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has debuted the first evocative footage from Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas as Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. The movie, based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, is notable for its NC-17 rating. The supporting cast includes Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams. The official “Blonde” synopsis from Netflix reads: “[The film] boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, ‘Blonde’ blurs the lines of...
MOVIES
Parade

Sophia Bush Reportedly Marries Grant Hughes in Oklahoma Wedding

The One Tree Hill alum said "I do" to fiancée Grant Hughes over the weekend, PEOPLE reports. The couple reportedly tied the knot in his home state of Oklahoma, according to the City County Clerk’s Office. The county clerk told the outlet that a duplicate of the marriage...
TULSA, OK
IGN

Dark Winds: Season 1 Review

Dark Winds premiered June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with new episodes weekly. Sometimes all it takes to invigorate a standard genre of storytelling is just letting a different perspective take the reins. Dark Winds, the AMC adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novel, The Dark Wind, proves that by crafting an engaging thriller/mystery that is told by, set in the lands of, and is primarily about Native Americans. Set on the Navajo reservation near Monument Valley in the 1970s, the series follows the FBI investigation of a daring bank robbery in Gallup, New Mexico, and the Navajo Tribal inquiry into the local murder of two Native residents, which are revealed to be intertwined. Doing the legwork on the reservation are Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), his new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), who were all born on the res and know their communities in a way no outsiders ever will. The strange behaviors of some residents and newcomers coalesce with the personal stories of the three cops, and their complicated relationships with one another, their people, and the white people who come onto their land. The writing and acting in Dark Winds gives us a fascinating cultural immersion into the world of the Navajo, exposing the societal, political, and cultural complexities that creates a tapestry of problems unique to the compelling investigation.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo
Deadline

Tony Awards Review: The Highlights, Some Lowlights & All Praise For The Unstoppable Ariana DeBose

Click here to read the full article. The Lehman Trilogy, Company, A Strange Loop, MJ and Sweet Charity were among the big winners at tonight’s Tony Awards. And Sweet Charity wasn’t even staged this season. Credit Ariana DeBose for the blink-and-miss-it shout-out to the Bob Fosse classic — and for much else that went right with tonight’s fast-moving ceremony broadcast on CBS. When DeBose, who has mentioned Sweet Charity as being on her Broadway wish list, pulled American Buffalo nominee Sam Rockwell from the audience to do a quick bit of “Rich Man’s Frug” from the great 1966 musical, she made...
NFL
Parade

Captain America Is Raking In the Ben Franklins! Inside Chris Evans' Net Worth and How Much He Made From Marvel and More

Chris Evans’ net worth is practically skyrocketing to infinity and beyond. Whether sporting that iconic Knives Out sweater or suiting up as Captain America, the Lightyear star has earned legions of fans for his many memorable roles. But while the Hollywood heartthrob—and “best Chris” contender—has made millions from the latter, multi-film franchise, he initially almost turned down the iconic role.
MOVIES
Parade

How You Can Be A Contestant On 'Squid Game' —For Real!

Netflix is making Squid Game a reality—sort of. The streaming giant announced a new competition series called Squid Game: The Challenge on June 14, 2022. Netflix released a quick teaser of the show, which is a spinoff reality competition of the super successful Korean drama that took over the world.
TV SERIES
Parade

Is 'Frozen 3' Happening? Here's What Idina Menzel Says

It has been almost 3 years since Frozen 2 was released, and Idina Menzel is hopeful for a third installment of the beloved Disney musical. In a preview of an interview with the Broadway star speaking with Shop Today's Jill Martin, she touched on the possibility of a Frozen 3 coming to fruition.
MOVIES
Parade

Lady Gaga In Talks for Harley Quinn Role in 'Joker' Sequel—And It's a Musical!

Lady Gaga is currently in early talks to join the Joker sequel—and the second installment is reportedly a musical!. A deal is yet to be made, but the Grammy and Oscar winner is currently in talks to play Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming sequel to the Joker, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.
MOVIES
Parade

From Halftime to Primetime, Get Pumped With Jennifer Lopez's 20 Most High-Energy Anthems

Jennifer Lopez got her first big break as a dancer for Janet Jackson and New Kids on the Block, then as a Fly Girl on In Living Color, so it’s no surprise that she’s released some serious dance floor anthems in her 21-year music career. The only surprise is that she has so many. We’ve compiled a list of her 20 best booty-shaking anthems—and believe us, while enjoyable, it wasn’t easy!
THEATER & DANCE
thedigitalfix.com

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, more

What is The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 release date? The popular legal drama series, which is based on the novels by Michael Connelley, made its debut in May 2022. The Netflix series tells the story of Mickey Haller, an LA-based defence attorney and recovering addict who runs his law firm out of his Lincoln Navigator rather than an office.
TV SERIES

