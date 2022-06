Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Derek Tsang, who directed the Oscar-nominated Chinese drama Better Days, has signed with Anonymous Content for representation. The Hong Kong filmmaker’s 2019 feature centered on a bullied teenage girl who formed an unlikely friendship with a mysterious young man. Zhou Dongyu and Jackson Yee starred. The film grossed over $14M on its opening day in China and nearly $240M during its theatrical run. It subsequently received an Oscar nomination for Best International Feature Film, making Tsang the youngest Chinese director ever to receive the recognition—also garnering wins for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Female...

NFL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO