I’m an interior design pro – my hack will make your home look so much more expensive but I’m trolled for my tip

IF you’ve ever had the desire to make your bed look like it belongs in a fancy hotel, you’re not alone.

There are a few simple steps you can follow that will make you feel like you’re on a sweet getaway every time you step into your bedroom.

Ashley shows her followers on TikTok how to set up a bed that looks like it belongs in a hotel room Credit: TikTok/@ash.tho

TikToker and interior design expert Ashley posted a video with instructions on how to make your bed to hotel standards.

She starts off her video by saying: “My first tip for clean lines is to tuck corners. I did this for both my top sheet and my quilt.”

She says: “I start by tucking in the sides, but I leave the bottom out.”

She then extends her arm to pull the corner straight, before folding and tucking it under the mattress.

Ashley says that if you’re going for an extra cloudy look with your bed, you’re definitely going to need more than one duvet.

She tells viewers: “I have two, and honestly if I thought I wouldn’t roast, I’d stick a third one in there.”

Ashley then describes the importance of tying the duvet corners to secure them and keep them from sliding around.

Next, she pulls the duvet halfway down on top of her bed to make room for all the pillows she lines up.

She advises using king-sized pillows inside queen-sized pillowcases for a fluffier appearance.

Ashley says: “I feel like contrasting fabrics makes it look more luxe, but still cozy. So I have three of the larger brown pillows and two of the velvet shiny ones.”

Though her video has earned nearly two million views and plenty of fans, not everyone in Ashley's comment section loves her idea for a hotel-standard bed.

"What temp is your house set on at night? We are sweating with one duvet," wrote one critic.

According to Ashley, pillows look best paired with different sizes, styles, and colors Credit: TikTok/@ash.tho

Another person jokingly added: “Some people have too much serotonin. Couldn't be me!"

Another person added: “Two comforters??? Girl, I roast in one!”

A fourth person wrote: “Putting one comforter and a duvet is hard enough… It looks good though.”

Someone else commented: “This is so not practical unless it’s for show and not actually sleeping.“

Yet other left positive and encouraging comments for Ashley.

Someone wrote: “I love this and the colors!"

Another person posted: “I didn’t realize you need to use a sheet and then a quilt, but it looks amazing!"