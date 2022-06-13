ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

I’m an interior design pro – my hack will make your home look so much more expensive but I’m trolled for my tip

By Stephanie Harper
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CT2EB_0g9XhMtR00

IF you’ve ever had the desire to make your bed look like it belongs in a fancy hotel, you’re not alone.

There are a few simple steps you can follow that will make you feel like you’re on a sweet getaway every time you step into your bedroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4dHm_0g9XhMtR00
Ashley shows her followers on TikTok how to set up a bed that looks like it belongs in a hotel room Credit: TikTok/@ash.tho

TikToker and interior design expert Ashley posted a video with instructions on how to make your bed to hotel standards.

She starts off her video by saying: “My first tip for clean lines is to tuck corners. I did this for both my top sheet and my quilt.”

She says: “I start by tucking in the sides, but I leave the bottom out.”

She then extends her arm to pull the corner straight, before folding and tucking it under the mattress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38VBWw_0g9XhMtR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fihpu_0g9XhMtR00

Ashley says that if you’re going for an extra cloudy look with your bed, you’re definitely going to need more than one duvet.

She tells viewers: “I have two, and honestly if I thought I wouldn’t roast, I’d stick a third one in there.”

Ashley then describes the importance of tying the duvet corners to secure them and keep them from sliding around.

Next, she pulls the duvet halfway down on top of her bed to make room for all the pillows she lines up.

She advises using king-sized pillows inside queen-sized pillowcases for a fluffier appearance.

Ashley says: “I feel like contrasting fabrics makes it look more luxe, but still cozy. So I have three of the larger brown pillows and two of the velvet shiny ones.”

Though her video has earned nearly two million views and plenty of fans, not everyone in Ashley's comment section loves her idea for a hotel-standard bed.

"What temp is your house set on at night? We are sweating with one duvet," wrote one critic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cW2Dh_0g9XhMtR00
According to Ashley, pillows look best paired with different sizes, styles, and colors Credit: TikTok/@ash.tho

Another person jokingly added: “Some people have too much serotonin. Couldn't be me!"

Another person added: “Two comforters??? Girl, I roast in one!”

A fourth person wrote: “Putting one comforter and a duvet is hard enough… It looks good though.”

Someone else commented: “This is so not practical unless it’s for show and not actually sleeping.“

Yet other left positive and encouraging comments for Ashley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nh2qf_0g9XhMtR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYGC7_0g9XhMtR00

Someone wrote: “I love this and the colors!"

Another person posted: “I didn’t realize you need to use a sheet and then a quilt, but it looks amazing!"

Comments / 3

Related
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
Daily Mail

Retirement nightmare as couple's house sale falls through after the buyer discovered the property was on the wrong lot due to 130-year-old bureaucratic bungle

A couple have only just found out they've technically been living in the wrong house because of a 130-year-old bureaucratic blunder, threatening their retirement plans. Peter and Cheryl Plowman bought and fixed up an investment property next door to their Candelo, NSW with plans to sell it to help fund their retirement.
REAL ESTATE
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Tucking#Fabrics#Sweating
shefinds

Experts Say This Is The Best Type Of Shampoo To Use If You Want Thicker Hair

Not all shampoos are created equal. While the right fit for your hair can be a total game-changer, the wrong ingredients can be detrimental to your hair and scalp health, which is why it’s so important to consider the type of products you’re using. If you don’t think twice about the bottle you grab in the hair care aisle, it may be time to reconsider—especially if you struggle with fine or thinning hair. For those who are looking for the best way to bring volume and life back to their hair, we’re here to help with some expert advice.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
501K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy