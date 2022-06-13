ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

North Charleston leaders to break ground on Park Circle Reimagined project Wednesday

By Bailey Wright
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston leaders are expected to break ground this week on the planned redevelopment of Park Circle's interior. The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at...

The Post and Courier

Race for South Carolina House District 101 appears to be heading to June 28 run-off

The race for South Carolina House District 101 appears to be headed to a runoff after neither Roger Kirby or Cezar McKnight received a majority of the votes. The two Democratic lawmakers were pitted against one another in the primary as a result of the redistricting process. Kirby’s home in Lake City was drawn into McKnight’s district. The rural district spans three counties including the majority of Williamsburg County, and parts of Florence and Berkeley Counties.
LAKE CITY, SC
City
Government
City
Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

Landing wins Republican primary for newly formed District 80 seat in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Kathy Landing won the Republican primary for the town's newly created House District 80. Landing, a former Town Council member, clinched 56.6 percent of the votes to beat her challenger, former Charleston County School Board member Chris Staubes, who had 43.4 percent, according to unofficial results.
holycitysinner.com

New Charleston Restaurants (2022)

It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of every Charleston area restaurant...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Train moved from tracks at Remount Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A train that was parked and blocking traffic on Remount Road at Yeamans Hall Road has been moved. The North Charleston Police Department first tweeted about the train just after 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. At the time they estimated two hours to move the train.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Points and Travel

15 Best Day Trips from Charleston, SC

Charleston, South Carolina is one of the best cities not only in the United States but across the globe. This is not surprising thanks to its location near the coast. In addition, it has plenty of beautiful old buildings, plus the food and drinks scene here is worth experiencing too.
CHARLESTON, SC
WNCT

Video: Roof collapses after fire at Summerville church

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a church fire in Summerville on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at First Emmanuel Baptist Church off Dorchester Road around 2:14 p.m. Dorchester County Fire Rescue responded to the call within two minutes. The pastor was the only person inside the church when the […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston airport parking garage temporarily closed following vehicle fires

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Fire Department responded to a fire at Charleston International Airport's Daily Parking Garage late Thursday morning. A spokesperson for the Fire Department said they responded around 11:13 a.m. to a vehicle fire on the second floor of the airport's new parking garage. As of 11:53 a.m., crews were still on scene working to extinguish two vehicles that were burning. They have since been able to extinguish the blaze.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

This Is The Fastest Growing City In South Carolina

Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest. Using data from the U.S....
News Break
Politics
walterborolive.com

Juneteenth growing bigger than planned

The Juneteenth Celebration is underway and ready for visitors. The festival began on June 10th with a ribbon cutting, officially opening the event. Latosia Simmons and her friends rallied together to open the festival and make plans for a wonderful day. “This event means a lot to me as well as the community. We get to celebrate our heritage as well as seeing Colleton County come together as united and as a supportive community for all events,” said Simmons. “Each year as we expand and grow with new sponsors, vendors, entertainment and attendees from the community and surrounding area, we hope there will be nothing but love spread all over our county as well as our nation in honor of Juneteenth, no matter the race, sex, or gender we all will be in celebration. Freedom is for us all.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Review: Bexley's local plates in Summerville take flavors in unexpected directions

SUMMERVILLE — At the new Bexley Fish & Raw Bar, small plates roll out of the kitchen one by one, tapas style. Among the quickest to arrive is an oblong wooden board bearing Madison’s bread ($8), four slices from a Japanese-style milk loaf, feathery soft and griddled dark golden brown. Two scoops of sorghum butter add a mild, almost syrup-like sweetness.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Cross Community Celebrates Renovated Spiers Landing With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

CROSS, S.C. – The Cross community celebrated the completed renovations of Spiers Landing in Cross on Saturday. Local leaders, elected officials and citizens joined to applaud the new, updated amenities at the site, as well as fellowship over food and a fun-filled kickball game between area firefighters and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies. “We are very excited about this reopening, […] The post Cross Community Celebrates Renovated Spiers Landing With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
CROSS, SC
counton2.com

Body of missing boater recovered from Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The body of a boater that went missing June 14 was recovered June 15 in the Charleston Harbor. According to the Charleston Police Department, an elderly man was boating with friends in the Wappoo Cut when he decided to take a swim, but was swept away by the current.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

SC lands company known for its ballpark nachos and cheese

A Wisconsin company that makes and packages a range of food products including nacho chips, the cheese sauce to slather on them and the wine to wash it all down has opened a $46 million manufacturing plant in Walterboro that expects to employ more than 100 workers. Gehl Foods LLC...
WALTERBORO, SC

