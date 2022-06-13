ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulina Gretzky reveals her dad Wayne told her to 'marry' pro golfer Dustin Johnson the first time they met - as she shares a never-before-seen video from their lavish Tennessee wedding

By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Paulina Gretzky has revealed that her father — ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky — was a fan of pro-golfer Dustin Johnson after meeting him for the first time and advised her to marry him.

The 33-year-old opened up about her dad's first impression of her husband while sharing photos and a never-before-seen video from their lavish wedding in April during an 'Ask Me Anything' Instagram session on Sunday.

When a fan asked what her father, 61, thought of Johnson, 37, the first time he met him, she replied, 'He told me I should marry him.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvYiA_0g9XgsAC00
Paulina Gretzky, 33, revealed during an 'Ask Me Anything' session that her father, Wayne Gretzky, advised her to marry pro-golfer Dustin Johnson after meeting him for the first time 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THkXo_0g9XgsAC00
Gretzky took her father's words to heart and got engaged to Johnson in 2013, a year after they started dating, but they didn't get married until April of this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33RN3C_0g9XgsAC00
 The model shared a never-before-seen video of Johnson kissing her at their wedding on April 23, at Blackberry Farm, a luxury hotel and resort outside of Knoxville, Tennessee

The model is clearly close with her father, and she shared a sweet throwback photo of herself posing with him while dressed in a hockey uniform, explaining that she used to be good at the sport 'back in the 90s.'

Gretzky added that the Hall of Fame star also gave her some dating advice growing up that helped lead her to her future husband.

'The best dating advice I ever received was from my dad. He told me to weigh the pros and cons of dating someone,' she explained.

'If there are few cons and many pros, then don't rule them out right away. If the cons outweigh the pros, then don't try to be the person who thinks they can change them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzOVO_0g9XgsAC00
Gretzky is pictured with her father (center) and sister Emma Gretzky (left) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3buTZS_0g9XgsAC00
Gretzky is clearly close with her father, and she shared a sweet throwback photo of herself posing with him while dressed in a hockey uniform

Gretzky took her father's words to heart and got engaged to Johnson in 2013 — a year after they started dating — but they didn't get married until nearly a decade later.

The couple, who share sons Tatum, seven, and River, five, tied the knot on April 23, 2022, at Blackberry Farm, a luxury hotel and resort in the Great Smoky Mountains, outside of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Gretzky and Johnson exchanged vows in front of a glamorous crowd of friends and family, including Bravo reality stars Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover, and Austen Kroll.

The bride wore not one but two Vera Wang Hauge gowns. For the ceremony, she dazzled in a custom light ivory diaphanous hand-beaded crystal gown with a plunging neckline and back.

Ahead of the reception, she changed into a custom light ivory silk charmeuse gown with a plunging cowl neckline and back accented by intersecting crystal straps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3H8s_0g9XgsAC00
The social media star added that the 'best dating advice' she ever received came from her dad, who told her 'to weigh the pros and cons of dating someone'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Phl2L_0g9XgsAC00
Gretzky also offered up her recommendations for bridal shoes while posting a snapshot of the 13 pairs she had lined up for her wedding weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27twmQ_0g9XgsAC00
Gretzky ended the AMA with a sneak peek of her younger son, River, celebrating his fifth birthday

They spared no expense for their nuptials, which included a performance from Kid Rock, who sang a cover of Chris Stapleton's 'Joy of My Life.'

During the AMA, Gretzky shared heartwarming footage of Johnson kissing her at their wedding after being asked to post a new photo or video from their big day.

She also offered up her recommendations for bridal shoes while posting a snapshot of the 13 pairs she had lined up for her wedding weekend, saying they were from Jimmy Choo, Mach & Mach, Aquazzura, René Caovilla.

Gretzky ended the AMA with a sneak peek of her younger son, River, celebrating his fifth birthday.

The little boy was captured sitting on their kitchen table surrounded by balloons right before he blew out the candle on a slice of his six-layer rainbow birthday cake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AX5pE_0g9XgsAC00
Gretzky and Johnson's sons Tatum, seven, and River, five, were among the friends and family who were in attendance during their wedding weekend 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gm0Gz_0g9XgsAC00
Earlier this month, Johnson announced his resignation from the PGA tour to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf after being paid around $125 million to join the series. He is pictured at the LIV Golf Invitational Series in England on Saturday 

'Happy Birthday Riv,' the proud mom wrote. 'We Love You.'

Johnson has faced some backlash in recent weeks after announcing his resignation from the PGA tour to join the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

The former world No. 1 golfer was paid around $125 million to join the series, according to The Telegraph.

Johnson's decision to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener last week led RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) to terminate its sponsorships with him.

When asked about critics accusing him of choosing money over his country during a LIV press conference, he referenced his new wife and their two children.

'I chose what’s best for me and my family,' he said.

