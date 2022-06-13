Masks no longer required in Cuyahoga County buildings

**Related Video Above: Ohio health experts explain benefits of N95 masks.**

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — With Cuyahoga County’s COVID-19 community transmission level now deemed as “medium” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are no longer required in government buildings as of Monday.

The transmission level had been at “high” the last few weeks, prompting County Executive Armond Budish to sign an executive order calling for a mask requirement starting June 1.

“These decisions are data driven,” the county said on its Facebook page . “Cuyahoga County follows CDC guidelines, even as they change.”

Find out more about the CDC’s county transmission levels, which are based on case and hospitalization rated, right here.

