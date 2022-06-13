ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Masks no longer required in Cuyahoga County buildings

By Laura Morrison
 2 days ago

**Related Video Above: Ohio health experts explain benefits of N95 masks.**

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — With Cuyahoga County’s COVID-19 community transmission level now deemed as “medium” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are no longer required in government buildings as of Monday.

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

The transmission level had been at “high” the last few weeks, prompting County Executive Armond Budish to sign an executive order calling for a mask requirement starting June 1.

“These decisions are data driven,” the county said on its Facebook page . “Cuyahoga County follows CDC guidelines, even as they change.”

Find out more about the CDC’s county transmission levels, which are based on case and hospitalization rated, right here.

