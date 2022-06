The Umatilla River floods may have ended two years ago, but the Eastern Oregon communities that line the river are still feeling the effects. A bedroom community of about 600 people a few miles south of Hermiston, Echo took the brunt of heavy rain runoff from the nearby Blue Mountains over the past several days, causing the banks of the Umatilla River to swell to twice their normal size.

ECHO, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO