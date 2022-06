MIAMI – Some Miami Beach residents are looking for a new place to stay Wednesday night after their building suffered a partial roof collapse.Locked out of her South Beach building, Laura Lorenzo is freeing up some of her emotions."I want to kill something, someone, yes," said a frustrated Lorenzo.Lorenzo was the last tenant to leave the 4-story, 54-unit AnNell. She was given only a few hours to grab all her belongings and go.This is just the latest of at least 10 buildings in South Florida forced to shut down since the Surfside building collapse. A partial ceiling collapse in at...

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO