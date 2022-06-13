Two Hurt After Crash on 395 in Franklin County

(Richland, WA) — The Washington State Patrol is investigating what they’re calling a vehicular assault crash from last night at 11:43PM. Authorities say a Jeep was driving the wrong way on I-182 heading westbound in the eastbound lanes, crossing over the Columbia River approaching the exit for Road 100 in Pasco. WSP says the suspect hit 3 other cars, and sent 2 to Kadlec with serious injuries. The freeway was closed for 5 1/2 hours while crews cleaned up the crash and authorities investigated what happened. The driver was said to be under the influence and was booked into the Franklin County Jail.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO