Two Hurt After Crash on 395 in Franklin County

(Richland, WA) — The Washington State Patrol is investigating what they’re calling a vehicular assault crash from last night at 11:43PM. Authorities say a Jeep was driving the wrong way on I-182 heading westbound in the eastbound lanes, crossing over the Columbia River approaching the exit for Road 100 in Pasco. WSP says the suspect hit 3 other cars, and sent 2 to Kadlec with serious injuries. The freeway was closed for 5 1/2 hours while crews cleaned up the crash and authorities investigated what happened. The driver was said to be under the influence and was booked into the Franklin County Jail.
