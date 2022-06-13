ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two Hurt After Crash on 395 in Franklin County

By Greg Neft
610KONA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pasco, WA) — Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a two-car crash...

www.610kona.com

610KONA

Fiery Crash on Route 12 Sends One to Hospital

(Burbank, WA) — Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash between several vehicles that happened Wednesday afternoon along US Highway 12 at Dodd Road in Burbank, just east of Pasco. The crash left one ejected from their vehicle, sending them to the hospital. Traffic was snarled in the area. The State Patrol is looking into the cause of the crash.
Nationwide Report

30-year-old Steven Dietrich, 22-year-old Taylor E Chinworth injured in a crash; Francisco Rios arrested (Pasco, WA)

Authorities identified 30-year-old Steven Dietrich and 22-year-old Taylor E Chinworth as the victims who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck on late Sunday in Tri-cities. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place a little before 11:45 p.m. on Interstate 182. The preliminary investigation indicated that Francisco Rios,...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Deputies recover stolen cougar statue from Howard Amon Park

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office has found the cougar statue that was stolen from Howard Amon Park. Deputies recovered the statue and returned it to the city of Richland Parks and Recreation to be put back. A home just outside of Benton City was being rented...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crews respond to house fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Multiple agencies are responding with Kennewick Fire Department to a house fire at 1006 E 4th Avenue. Crews extinguished the fire without any injuries reported. No one was located inside the home. Crews will stay on the scene for some time doing overhaul, according to fire Chief...
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Body of Car Fire Victim Identified

The identity of the victim of last week’s car fire in Moses Lake is now known. According to a release by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner Craig Morrison identified the victim as 25-year-old Mesan Felix Ekoue Totou of Moses Lake. Totou’s remains are still being examined by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Pasco police seeking stolen truck with distinct stickers on the bumper

PASCO, Wash. — Have you seen the truck pictured above? Pasco police officers are actively searching for it after it was reported stolen from their jurisdiction. According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department, the truck was stolen from the 1900-block of Road 35 in Franklin County overnight on June 14, 2022. The truck has distinctive stickers—particularly on the left side of the back bumper—which make it identifiable.
610KONA

Wrong-Way Crash Hurts 2, Closes I-182 For Hours

(Richland, WA) — The Washington State Patrol is investigating what they’re calling a vehicular assault crash from last night at 11:43PM. Authorities say a Jeep was driving the wrong way on I-182 heading westbound in the eastbound lanes, crossing over the Columbia River approaching the exit for Road 100 in Pasco. WSP says the suspect hit 3 other cars, and sent 2 to Kadlec with serious injuries. The freeway was closed for 5 1/2 hours while crews cleaned up the crash and authorities investigated what happened. The driver was said to be under the influence and was booked into the Franklin County Jail.
RICHLAND, WA
ncwlife.com

Coroner identifies body found in burned vehicle outside Moses Lake

The man whose body was found in a burned car outside Moses Lake last Friday night has been identified as Mesan Felix Ekoue Totou, 25, of Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said detectives have found no sign of foul play. The sheriff’s office initially described the death...
MOSES LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

UPDATE: Kennewick home left uninhabitable after fire

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in Kennewick Wednesday evening, June 15.   Kennewick Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of E 4th Avenue just before 6:30p.m. when a neighbor saw smoke and called 911   KFD says the first crew arrived within five minutes and discovered a significant amount of smoke...
KENNEWICK, WA
ncwlife.com

Vehicle theft suspect chased down by Grant County K9 Zedd

A stolen vehicle suspect was arrested near the Moses Lake Sand Dunes Tuesday morning after being taken down by K9 Zedd of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Albert J. Gilbert, 41, came after a person in George reported about 7 a.m. that their vehicle had been stolen with a firearm inside.
Nationwide Report

55-year-old man killed after a single-vehicle crash in Asotin County (Asotin County, WA)

On Saturday afternoon, a 55-year-old man, from Walla Walla, lost his life after his vehicle crashed into a guardrail in Asotin County. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at about 1:41 p.m. on State Route 129 near milepost 10, approximately 26 miles south of Asotin city limits. The early reports showed that a car was heading southbound on SR-129 when it went off the roadway and hit a guardrail.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cleaning to delay traffic on Blue Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Pioneer Memorial Bridge, aka the Blue Bridge, will see closures and delays June 21-24 while crews clean the bridge. Travelers should plan extra time as delays are expected. The right lane headed north will be closed June 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The...
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

David Nickels pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2009 killing of Ephrata resident Sage Munro

BENTON COUNTY — David Nickels was released from custody this week after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the 2009 killing of Sage Munro in Ephrata. Nickels pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter ahead of what was expected to be a lengthy trial in Benton County Superior Court. Nickels, who was previously convicted on a first-degree murder charge that was later reversed by a state appeals court, had already served about 140 months behind bars.

