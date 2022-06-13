Millersville man charged with stealing Pride flag

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Millersville man has been charged with stealing a Pride flag from a Lancaster porch. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says Shawn Patrick Gollatz, 40, faces one third-degree misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition after charges were...
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Reading man is charged after allegedly attempting to scam a Lancaster County woman. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department charged Engerbert Perez Jimenez, 26, of Reading, with one felony count of theft by deception and one felony count of criminal attempt — theft by deception.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to a burglary at a Warwick Township home on June 16 at approximately 3:45 a.m. Police made contact with a drunk juvenile male who was attempting to enter the residence by breaking through a screen door. The suspect also damaged some nearby plants outside the home.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are praising four good samaritans who helped subdue a retail theft suspect. On June 15 around 7:39 p.m., the Northern York County Regional Police Department investigated a retail theft at the Pennsylvania Wine and Spirits Store on the 300 block of Locks Rd. in Manchester Township.
A senior citizen has been charged with several retail thefts at Peddler’s Village shopping complex in Lahaska, according to police. Francis Templin, 67, of Berks County, was arrested June 4 when Buckingham Township Police charged him with felony retail theft. Templin’s car was also seized and searched. Officials said they are identifying merchandise found in the vehicle.
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he fled from police as a result of a narcotics investigation. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, (PMRPD), on May 5th 2022, a search warrant was served for a residence in the 4000 block of Hickory Road in Coolbaugh Township regarding […]
A York County man is accused of shooting at and beating his neighbor’s son after an ongoing property line dispute escalated last month. Northern York County Regional Police said officers were called to a dispute on Cannery Road in Heidelberg Township around 9 a.m. on May 2. A man...
Early this month, a farmer on Bertolet Mill Road in Oley Township reported the theft of his four-wheel utility task vehicle while he was working in his field that afternoon. The call June 1 was the third theft report Central Berks Regional Police had received in four weeks. In each theft, the ignition key had been left with the UTV and someone simply drove it off. The Mount Penn-based police department provides police services to the township.
EAST LAMPETER TWP, PA — The East Lampeter Township Police say they are investigating a report of two catalytic converters stolen from the parking lot of Dutch Quality at 72 Pitney Road that occurred on June 8, 2022. Authorities state that security video showed the suspect cased the property...
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on weapon charges. Authorities state that on June 9 at approximately 12:28 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Wright Street for a call of a woman with a gun. Upon arrival, police made contact with 19-year-old Ilani Jaime. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a BB gun. Jaime was taken into custody without incident.
MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug investigators announce the arrest of two for a drug bust conducted in Mahanoy City, Wednesday after a months-long investigation. According to the Mahanoy City Police Department, two search warrants were issued Wednesday morning at two locations within the area. Police say, as a result, 20-year-old Edwin Roman Astor and […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On June 8, the East Lampeter Township Police Department was called to investigate the reported theft of two catalytic converters at Dutch Quality on Pitney Rd. in Lancaster. Police say video evidence shows a man was on the property on June 7, around 8 p.m....
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing theft charges after authorities say he stole a Pride flag from the porch of a home in downtown Lancaster last month. Shawn Patrick Gollatz, 40, of Millersville, was charged this week with a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking after an investigation of the alleged theft, which occurred on May 7 and was reported to police on May 13, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to a collapsed deck in Clay Township on June 15 at approximately 1:45 p.m. An adult and a child, who suffered injuries during the collapse, were transported for hospital care. The Durlach Mount Airy Fire Department Engine and...
Coal Township, Pa. — Michael Greco of Coal Township was warned several times to clean up properties near the 40 block of Thomas Street by code enforcement officers.
The 46-year-old property owner was charged with two misdemeanors for his failure to clean the properties on June 6, police said. According to an affidavit, the properties had appliances, metal sheets, and several other items on the lawn and house.
Greco was warned multiple times and issued summary citations for the properties condition. Codes officers said Greco always told them he was working on it.
Greco posted $5,000 unsecured bail after being charged with first- and second-degree failure to comply with a code requirement. Greco will face Judge John Gembic on June 21 for a preliminary hearing.
Docket sheet
Police investigators in Cecil County are seeking the public’s assistance as they look to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection to a burglary investigation. On Wednesday, June 15, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance photo of a suspect - who was staring right at the camera - who allegedly is linked to a burglary at North Bay in North East.
CARLISLE – A missing juvenile is being sought by Cumberland County authorities. 15-year-old Maurice Marshall went missing from the 100 block of East Penn Street in Carlisle. He was last seen Tuesday wearing a black and gray jacket, black short sleeve shirt, and navy blue running pants. Marshall is described as six feet tall and weighing about 180 lbs. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police arrested 50-year-old Hans Erik Janco of Lancaster, Pa. for one count of strangulation and one count of harassment on June 12. Police responded to a 911 call and were told by the victim that Janco put both of his hands around...
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Austin Davidson is now charged with the murder of Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hillard and is connected to a crime in Baltimore City. It was June 2019 when police said a 17-year-old Davidson was charged with robbing a Baltimore City McDonald's. Newly...
