Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They were one of the most acclaimed couples in Hollywood for more than a decade, being in the focus of flashes and cameras. It was in the year 2004 when the actors fell in love while co-starring “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”which meant a controversy at the time since Jolie had just filed for divorce from Billy Bob Thornton and pitt he was separating from Jennifer Aniston.

