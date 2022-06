The Following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Molly Goodwin and her husband Terry reside in Danville with their family, and their motto is that you get out of your city what you put into it. Molly was born and raised in Vermilion County, and after attending college at Lincoln Christian College and marrying Terry, they returned home to Danville and have been invested here ever since.

VERMILION COUNTY, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO