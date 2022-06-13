ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houlton, ME

Lack of Lodging in Houlton for Shriners Convention

By WAGM News
wagmtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Anah Temple Shriners will be hosting the summer ceremonial later this month in Houlton. But with the lack of lodging in the area, it has caused issues for Shriners finding a place to stay. Our WAGM reporter Isaac Potter has the story. Many Shriners...

www.wagmtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 The Rock

Classic Victorian Home has All the Charm in Houlton, Maine

This Victorian home in Houlton is just what you would imagine and more. The details and the design are done on a grand scale. As you look inside and see the photos, think to yourself about the potential for a bed and breakfast you could own. Or, make yourself at home with the family in a big house for all to enjoy.
HOULTON, ME
observer-me.com

Book by Maine undercover game warden is a must read

For many years before 2016, the Maine Warden Service conducted so-called “covert operations.”. Basically, warden investigators were authorized to go undercover, use a different name and a cover story, and infiltrate a nest of hardcore poachers and eventually bring them to justice. These covert investigations were employed sparingly, and targeted at truly bad hombres, habitual offenders whose poaching and drug-dealing activities were really raising havoc with Maine’s big game populations or fisheries resources.
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

Northern Maine Soap Box Derby returns

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -The annual Northern Maine Soap Box derby makes it return after having a two year hiatus because of the pandemic. WAGM Isaac Potter was in Houlton and has the story. The last time the Northern Maine Soap Box derby was held was in June of 2019. After...
HOULTON, ME
wabi.tv

Rep. Jeffery A. Gifford passes away

AUGUSTA/Lincoln, Maine (WABI) -Legislative leaders have announced Representative Jeffery Gifford of Lincoln has passed away. Representative Gifford served four terms from 2006 to 2014 and was reelected two years ago. He represented municipalities in the Lincoln-area including Enfield, Howland and Woodville. They say the republican lawmaker graduated from Mattanawcook Academy...
LINCOLN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Smyrna, ME
City
Houlton, ME
Houlton, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
City
Mars Hill, ME
City
Presque Isle, ME
City
Medway, ME
wagmtv.com

Airforce Works to Determine Extent of PFAS Contamination at Loring

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) - The Department of the Air Force updated the public on environmental restoration activities at the former Air Force Base. NewsSource 8′s Brian Bouchard was at the meeting in Limestone and has the story. From the 1970s up until the base closed in the early 90s,...
LIMESTONE, ME
Big Country 96.9

Firefighters and Neighbors Help Fight Fire in Fort Fairfield, Maine

The Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue and additional crews knocked down a fire at a family home at 14 Payne Road around 1:47 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The homeowner had minor burns, but was able to get out of the residence with help from a neighbor. Both were treated for smoke inhalation. A firefighter also received treatment for dehydration and smoke inhalation. “They are all stable with non-life threatening injuries at the time of transport,” said officials.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Increasing Clouds Leads to Shower Chances This Afternoon, Continuing Into This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. This morning we have a low pressure system approaching from the west. This will bring increasing clouds to the region during the day today, however I think the shower activity will hold off until this evening. We did manage to drop below the 50 degree mark earlier this morning here in the city. Clear skies and calm winds made this possible. Temperatures across the county this morning are a bit all over the place. Some spots have fallen back into the upper 40s, while other spots are still holding onto the mid and upper 50s. The little sunshine we see this morning will help to warm temperatures up quite a bit, so the warmer locations this morning will likely be the warmest locations this afternoon.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lodging#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Shriners Convention#Wagm#Ivey S Motor Lodge#The Shiretown Inn#The Stardust Motel#Louisiana Pacific#Anah Temple Shriners
newyorkdailygazette.com

An arrest made in 36-year-old Aroostook County Homicide Case by Maine State Police

A baby with no name was found abandoned in the wilderness of Maine in December 1985. The poor child had been left for dead in a barren spot near Frenchville after being born in Lowell, Mass. Detectives followed the dog’s trail from the death scene back to her birthplace and finally discovered her identity: Baby Jane Doe.
wagmtv.com

Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday evening everyone. As expected, a low pressure system over Quebec is currently bringing a cold front through the region heading into this evening. This is what has been sparking off the scattered showers and thunderstorm activity heading into this evening. As this front makes its way through during the evening hours tonight, it allows for the low pressure system to stall out to our east. This results in another day tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies, and scattered shower chances as the low will still be close enough to provide the risk for precipitation. Once we get through tomorrow evening, we’ll see conditions improve for Wednesday once some morning fog burns off.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Morning Fog Clears Out, Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures This Afternoon!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. After a gloomy day yesterday with showers around, we’ll see improvement today with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. This will last heading into tomorrow, before a low pressure system approaches from the west, bringing multiple fronts through the region during the day Friday. You’ll want to get out and enjoy the short stretch of nice weather through the middle of this week, as this weekend isn’t looking as nice with mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wabi.tv

Arrest made in connection with 36-year-old cold case in Frenchville

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Officials say an arrest has been made in a 36-year-old homicide investigation following the death of a baby in Frenchville. State Police say they arrested the baby’s mother, 58-year-old Lee Ann Daigle, in Lowell, Massachusetts Monday. She made her first court appearance Tuesday virtually at...
FRENCHVILLE, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wagmtv.com

Hodgdon prepares for Regional Championship game

HODGDON , Maine (WAGM) - The Hodgdon softball team will be playing for a regional championship for the first time since 2004. The Hawks advanced to the Class D Championship game with a win over Woodland on Saturday. The team and coach are very excited to play for the title.
HODGDON, ME
wagmtv.com

Wayne Quint talks about 60 year career in education

HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) - Longtime Athletic Director Wayne Quint will be able to watch another team battle for a State title on Saturday. Quint has spent over 60 years in Education and spent over 30 years as an Atletic Director. For the past 11 seasons he has been in Hodgdon. Earlier this year the 85 year old Quint announced that he is retiring. He ends his career in the same plaace and the same school that he attended.
HODGDON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy