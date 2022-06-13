Lack of Lodging in Houlton for Shriners Convention

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday evening everyone. As expected, a low pressure system over Quebec is currently bringing a cold front through the region heading into this evening. This is what has been sparking off the scattered showers and thunderstorm activity heading into this evening. As this front makes its way through during the evening hours tonight, it allows for the low pressure system to stall out to our east. This results in another day tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies, and scattered shower chances as the low will still be close enough to provide the risk for precipitation. Once we get through tomorrow evening, we’ll see conditions improve for Wednesday once some morning fog burns off.
