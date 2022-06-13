Lack of Lodging in Houlton for Shriners Convention

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. This morning we have a low pressure system approaching from the west. This will bring increasing clouds to the region during the day today, however I think the shower activity will hold off until this evening. We did manage to drop below the 50 degree mark earlier this morning here in the city. Clear skies and calm winds made this possible. Temperatures across the county this morning are a bit all over the place. Some spots have fallen back into the upper 40s, while other spots are still holding onto the mid and upper 50s. The little sunshine we see this morning will help to warm temperatures up quite a bit, so the warmer locations this morning will likely be the warmest locations this afternoon.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 6 HOURS AGO