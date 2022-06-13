ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Chiefs to host football clinic in Topeka

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting a football event in Topeka at the end of June.

The Chiefs, in partnership with Nike, will be hosting high school football teams at Washburn University on Friday, June 24.

The event is part of the Chiefs ’11-on’ competition. They recently welcomed fans in Wichita for an ’11-on’ event on June 10.

The half-day camp is meant to support scholastic high school football teams.

“It focuses on building character and life skills along with team foundations through the exciting, fast faced, competitive event,” the team said in a press release prior to their Wichita event.

The event will include 7-on-7 games in addition to position specific drills.

More details on the event will likely be released soon. If the team follows suit of their procedure from Wichita’s event it will be open to the public and free to attend.

KSNT News

