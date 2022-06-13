ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville man pulls gun on police after trying to break into cars

By Lucas Wright
 2 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville man was arrested over the weekend after an attempted burglary and run-in with authorities.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in the 200 block of King Road in Clarksville.

A resident called 911 around 1:30 a.m. and reported a man attempting to break into cars in the neighborhood. Officers arrived on the scene, spotted the man and chased him as he attempted to run away.

READ MORE | Find the latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

The man, later identified as 20-year-old Travis Lamar Moore of Clarksville, allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at a sergeant during the chase, but dropped it in the process.

Moore was arrested shortly after without further incident, and no one was injured.

Moore is facing charges of aggravated assault against a first responder, attempted vehicle burglary, evading arrest, simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with more information about this incident or surveillance video from the area is asked to reach out to Clarksville Detective Steinlage at (931) 648-0656. You can also call the Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477 to remain anonymous.

