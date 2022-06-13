ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Want to volunteer this summer? Give back at these BR nonprofits

By Paula Jones
brproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Summer vacation is typically a time for lounging beside a pool, family trips, and for perhaps even testing every snowball stand in Baton Rouge to see which one...

www.brproud.com

thelouisianaweekend.com

Local Celebrities Are Dancing For a Cause

Ascension Parish — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Arc of East Ascension is holding their annual fundraising event “Dancing For A Cause” on July 9th at 7:00pm at the Lamar Dixon 4-H Building located at 931 St. Landry Road in Gonzales. Dancing For A Cause is modeled after the hit ABC show Dancing With The Stars. At this event, the “stars” are local celebrities, community leaders, and prominent Ascension Parish area citizens. The fundraiser will help fund housing, job training, educational programs, and activities. WAFB anchor Tisha Powell is one of the dancers for this year’s event. Tisha will dance with professional dancer Leonard Augustus, Jr. who is an Education Program Consultant with the Louisiana Department of Education. He also dances with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theater.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Street Hogs ride for success with scholarship giveaways

RESERVE — When Loumonth Jack of the Street Hogs Motorcycle Club New Orleans chapter passed away in November 2018, his biker brothers started the “Ride for Success” scholarship to give back to the River Parishes community in his honor. This past weekend marked the fourth anniversary of...
RESERVE, LA
WAFB.com

Juneteenth events happening in Baton Rouge

GET IT GROWING: Colorful Sunpatiens bloom through the summer. New Orleans pride parade returns to French Quarter. Students at Baton Rouge Community College received a treat on June 10. The school held a grand opening for its new food pantry, called The Store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome talks Juneteenth celebrations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – It’ll be a busy weekend in Baton Rouge because of Father’s Day as well as several Juneteenth celebrations happening to honor history. “Juneteenth commemorates the moment when African Americans were finally emancipated from their enslavement in the United States. It’s a day when everyone can celebrate and reflect on our history and work towards a more peaceful and prosperous community,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome..
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Desiree Williams: Becoming a teacher one of my best decisions

Louisiana native Desiree Williams found fulfillment in her career after shifting her life to become a teacher. Williams is originally from Baton Rouge. She moved to Lake Charles eight years ago, around the same time she began to teach. “I began my teaching journey in 2015,” she said. “When I...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales neighborhood invites community to independence party

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A neighborhood in Gonzales is celebrating independence with a free and family-friendly event in June. Conway Development will host Stars & Stripes: A Celebration at Conway on Thursday, June 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Conway Town Square. The event will have kids’ activities, live music, and a fireworks show.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Two BRCC programs awarded $3M in federal grants

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two programs at Baton Rouge Community College are set to receive $3 million in federal grants. One of BRCC’s Trio Upward Bound Programs serves Mckinley, Capitol, and Istrouma high schools while the second serves students at East Feliciana High School, according to BRCC. Officials from the community college said it’s the only one in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System to have an Upward Bound program serving low-income and first-generation students.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales residents excited for new Ochsner facility

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — With gas prices continuing to rise every day, Gonzales residents are happy to have a new Ochsner facility where they can get the care that they need. “We look forward to bringing health care services, rapid access, and bringing access to care across the region,”...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

WBR Schools providing free meals to students through June

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – West Baton Rouge Schools is participating in a national program that provides free nutritious meals to students 18 and younger. WBR Schools will be giving out free breakfast and lunch every Friday in June from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meals will be available on a first come, first served basis. One 5-day meal box will be handed out per student at Brusly High School.
theadvocate.com

I Eat La: These salads are ready for a party

Late spring heading into summer is the season of entertaining. Wedding celebrations, barbecues and baby showers are in style these days. Just hearing of all the long-awaited get-togethers made me think this would be a great time to share some salads perfect for parties. This Shrimp Salad is crunchy and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Newest Ochsner facility looks to fill a need in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) ––– To keep up with the rapid growth in Ascension Parish, Ochsner is introducing their newest facility in Gonzales with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday. While there are many great doctors in Ascension Parish, there are not enough of them. As part of Ochsner’s...
brproud.com

Four reasons to visit BREC’s BR Zoo this summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The capital area knows how to bring the fun to the city during the summer months, and one location in Baton Rouge abounds with family-friendly events. BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo has already hosted a slew of special activities for kids and adults. Earlier this...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Blue Bayou Water Park announces opening date

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the area’s largest water attractions is set to open after previous delays due to staffing shortages. The Blue Bayou Water Park and the Dixie Landin’ Theme Park, located off Highland Road at Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, will open Wednesday, June 15.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ole Skool Greek Show coming back after two year hiatus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – The 18th Annual Terral Jackson Sr. Ole’ Skool Variety Greek Show is back after two years due to the pandemic and it’s better than ever!. Members of the Greater Baton Rouge Pan-Hellenic Council in the Greater Baton Rouge area will put on a show that will get people on their feet. Proceeds will benefit Southern University.

