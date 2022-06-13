ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

Penn State Shenango adding new sport to athletic department

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAHtl_0g9XeEMu00

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Penn State Shenango is adding a men’s baseball program for the 2023-24 school year.

It marks the fifth team sport added to the school since 2018.

Nine local football teams changing divisions this fall: OHSAA divisional breakdowns released

“Incredible donors like First National Bank and the Shenango Alumni Society participated in the ‘Shenango Slugger’ campaign to bring this offering to our current students and attract new students to the area,” said Campus Director Jo Anne Carrick. “We are so excited for this opportunity to bring talented students and athletes to the Shenango Valley.”

A national search for a head coach is set to begin soon.

“Penn State Shenango has been dedicated to the expansion of our offerings,” said Athletic Director Amanda Howett. “We are thrilled to add baseball to our campus, allowing Shenango Athletics to be enjoyed by the community from August until May every year.”

Approximately 25 baseball student-athletes will be recruited for fall 2023 to begin play in the spring of 2024. For the first season, the team will operate as an independent affiliate of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association and become a member of the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference in spring 2025, joining 12 other Penn State baseball programs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sharon, PA
City
Shenango Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Sharon, PA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First National Bank#Shenango Athletics#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
butlerradio.com

Butler School Board Member Stepping Down

A member of the Butler Area School Board will step down from his position after announcing plans to move out of the district to begin a new job. Tom Harrison has been a Butler School Board Director for nearly three years but he will resign from the board at the end of June.
BUTLER, PA
Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Pennsylvania lawmakers want baseline for school safety standards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – School shootings in Columbine, Newtown, and Sandy Hook didn’t push the meter for school safety, but after Parkland lawmakers in Pennsylvania created a multi-million dollar school safety grant program. The program has devoted $300 million to school safety, but lawmakers want to make sure schools are spending the money appropriately. “That […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy