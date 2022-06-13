Penn State Shenango adding new sport to athletic department

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Penn State Shenango is adding a men’s baseball program for the 2023-24 school year.

It marks the fifth team sport added to the school since 2018.

“Incredible donors like First National Bank and the Shenango Alumni Society participated in the ‘Shenango Slugger’ campaign to bring this offering to our current students and attract new students to the area,” said Campus Director Jo Anne Carrick. “We are so excited for this opportunity to bring talented students and athletes to the Shenango Valley.”

A national search for a head coach is set to begin soon.

“Penn State Shenango has been dedicated to the expansion of our offerings,” said Athletic Director Amanda Howett. “We are thrilled to add baseball to our campus, allowing Shenango Athletics to be enjoyed by the community from August until May every year.”

Approximately 25 baseball student-athletes will be recruited for fall 2023 to begin play in the spring of 2024. For the first season, the team will operate as an independent affiliate of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association and become a member of the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference in spring 2025, joining 12 other Penn State baseball programs.

