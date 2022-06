Six people were killed in shootings over the weekend in Baltimore, including one of the owners of a soul food restaurant in Little Italy. Trevor White, one of the co-owners of RYMKS Bar and Grille, attended AFRAM on Friday and was part of a podcast in which he talked about being a Black businessman in Baltimore. White, 40, promoted his businesses and pushed for other minorities to start their own.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO