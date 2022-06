The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. has a long history of hosting USGA championships, having previously welcomed six U.S. Amateurs and three U.S. Opens. On Thursday, it will host the top golfers in the world on its prestigious grounds for the 2022 U.S. Open. Curtis Strange won the last U.S. Open played at The Country Club in 1988 and while nobody in the 2022 U.S. Open field played in that event, there are a number of players who will know the course from the 1999 Ryder Cup and 2013 U.S. Amateur. Matthew Fitzpatrick won at The Country Club in 2013 and is 22-1 in the 2022 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO