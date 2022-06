BOSTON -- While Bruce Cassidy has already found a new home in Las Vegas, the Boston Bruins are set to interview a handful of potential replacements in the near future. Don Sweeney will be a busy man in the coming weeks, as the Bruins have five head-coaching candidates scheduled for an interview, according to Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. Those candidates are Jim Montgomery, Jay Leach, Joe Sacco, Spencer Carbery, and David Quinn.Montgomery won an NCAA title with Denver in 2017, and turned his successful five-year run as head coach of the Pioneers into a head coaching gig...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO