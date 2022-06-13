ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Man charged with repeated sexual assault of the same child

By Heather Asiyanbi
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 2 days ago
A Racine man is facing the rest of his life in prison after the alleged sexual assault of a girl from the time she was four until she was nine or 10.

Oscar Gomez was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count of repeat sexual assault of the same child. If convicted, he faces up to 60 years in prison. Child sexual assault is considered such a serious crime, there are no financial penalties attached.

Criminal complaint: Child sexual assault

According to the criminal complaint, a girl reported to her mother that Gomez began sexually assaulting her when she was just four years old and that the abuse continued until she was nine or 10. The assaults included touching and full penetration. Gomez was close to the family and often trusted to care for the girl and her siblings.

Gomez was assigned a $75,000 cash bond and ordered to not have any contact with the girl or her family. He will next be in court on June 22 for his preliminary hearing.

Racine County Eye

Man charged after accomplice, technology led police to him

A 24-year-old Mount Pleasant man is facing 10 years in prison after an accomplice and technology helped police apprehend him. Evan Leimbach was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of theft of goods totaling more than $10,000 in value. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or up to $25,000 in fines.
