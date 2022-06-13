Alabama set to execute man 3 days after his 50th birthday

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The state of Alabama has set an execution date for Joe Nathan James, Jr., a 49-year-old man, for the 1994 murder of a woman in Birmingham.

On Friday, the Alabama Supreme Court issued a death warrant for James, setting his execution for July 28, just three days after the his 50th birthday, according to Leale McCall with the court clerk’s office.

If his execution proceeds, James will be the second person executed in Alabama in 2022. In January, the State of Alabama executed Matthew Reeves , an intellectually disabled Black man, for the 1996 murder of Willie Johnson in Dallas County.

According to records, James has represented himself in recent court filings. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that individuals have the right to represent themselves in court, but such a move is rare, especially in death penalty cases.

The court’s decision to set an execution date for James comes as Alabama moves closer to finalizing a protocol for execution by nitrogen suffocation , a method approved by the state legislature in 2018 as access to lethal injection drugs becomes more difficult.

James was convicted for the murder of Faith Hall in Birmingham in 1999. Court records show James had previously been in a relationship with Hall. On the day of her murder, James accused Hall of infidelity, forced himself into an apartment where she was, and shot her twice with a pistol, killing her.

James’ first conviction was overturned by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, which ruled that inadmissible hearsay evidence had been introduced in his trial. James was tried again and was convicted and sentenced, once more, to death.

Alabama Department of Corrections records show that James has now served 24 years, six months, and 27 days for his crime as of June 13.

WRBL News 3

Alabama Supreme Court sets execution date for inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court has set an execution date of July 28 for a man convicted of killing his one-time girlfriend after breaking into her home in Jefferson County almost three decades ago. Joe Nathan James Jr. would become the second Alabama inmate put to death this year unless a court […]
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock announces plan to resign

TALLASSEE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama city’s leader has announced his resignation. Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock is stepping down after six years, effective June 30. He said in a statement he made the decision after “many prayers and discussions with his wife.” The move comes after Hammock’s January arrest in Orange Beach on domestic violence […]
WRBL News 3

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Georgia

(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was […]
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Schools: 2 weapons found at Wenonah High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two weapons were found at Wenonah High School in Birmingham on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, according to leaders with Birmingham City Schools. Several dozen students are currently enrolled in summer school classes at Wenonah High School. Birmingham City Schools released this statement:. “As a result of...
CNHI

Services announced for Officer Kennis Croom

Funeral services for Meridian police officer Kennis Croom were announced Monday as the community gathered to pay tribute his life and legacy. Croom, a native of Tuscaloosa, was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in Meridian last Thursday. A memorial service for Officer Croom is planned for 1 p.m....
AL.com

What is the 20 degree rule for air conditioners? Why are Alabama landlords recommending it?

On Tuesday, as temperatures around the Birmingham metro climbed over 90 degrees, my landlord emailed a notice about our air conditioning use:. “We tend to think that we can set our air conditioning thermostats to whatever temperature we desire and have the air conditioner do its job no matter what. However, this is not the case: there is a limit to how many degrees an air conditioner can realistically cool when comparing temperature differences between inside and outside air,” the company that owns my apartment wrote in an email.
