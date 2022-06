AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wonderland Amusement Park in Amarillo has been providing fun and entertainment for families on the High Plains for more than seven decades. “We have been here since 1951, so this year will be our 71st year and we are known for safe, fun, family fun and we have been doing that […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO