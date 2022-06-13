ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Drivers travel across state lines for cheaper gas

By Fontaine Glenn
 2 days ago

Prices at the pump continue to remain at record highs across the nation. In fact, driving across state lines to Ohio may not get you cheaper gas.

Historically gas prices are cheaper in neighboring states such as New York and Ohio, in part to the gas tax being higher in Pennsylvania.

Now, gas stations in Conneaut, Ohio are close, if not the same as here in Erie.

One woman who was traveling back to Pennsylvania from her trip out of state said that for her the trip is still worth it.

“I mean if it’s five cents a gallon more and you’re doing 10 gallons, it’s only 50 cents, but if you’re talking 20-30 cents a gallon, that’s a sizable savings,” said Roseanne Clough, PA Resident.

Across the state, the average gas price is more than $5.

R.G.
2d ago

waste a tank of gas to get cheaper gas hmm that makes a lot of good sense

