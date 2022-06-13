ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Hanks hilariously flashed the Mona Lisa while filming ‘The Da Vinci Code’

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Tom Hanks can add “professional streaker” to the list of skills on his ever-growing résumé.

The Oscar-winner, 65, recalled working on the 2006 thriller “The Da Vinci Code” and hilariously remembered the time he stripped in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s famed painting of the Mona Lisa.

The film was partly shot at Paris’ iconic Louvre museum, where Hanks wound up flashing the masterpiece.

“It was my 40th-something birthday. We were shooting in the Louvre at night. I changed my pants in front of the Mona Lisa,” the “Elvis” star told the New York Times in an interview published Friday.

“They brought me a birthday cake in the Grand Salon! Who gets to have that experience? Any cynicism there? Hell, no,” he continued.

In “The Da Vinci Code,” Hanks depicted the character of Robert Langdon — an art history professor — in the film adaptation of Dan Brown’s widely acclaimed 2003 mystery novel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhdPw_0g9Xayfo00
The 2006 mystery thriller flick starred Hanks as art history professor Robert Langdon, alongside actress Audrey Tautou.
©Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUg3G_0g9Xayfo00
“The Da Vinci Code” starred an ensemble cast that also included the talents of Alfred Molina, Ian McKellen, Jean Reno and Paul Bettany.
©Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

The Ron Howard-directed movie and its two sequels, “Angels & Demons” (released in 2009) and “Inferno” (2016), were not well-received by critics.

Hanks even disliked the trilogy, declaring that it “was a commercial enterprise” in the Times interview.

“Yeah, those Robert Langdon sequels are hooey,” he lamented. “‘The Da Vinci Code’ was hooey.”

However, the “Saving Mr. Banks” actor described the dramas as “delightful scavenger hunts that are about as accurate to history as the James Bond movies are to espionage.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaBaz_0g9Xayfo00
Hanks and Tautou in “The Da Vinci Code” in 2006.
©Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

“I mean, Dan Brown, God bless him, says, ‘Here is a sculpture in a place in Paris! No, it’s way over there. See how a cross is formed on a map? Well, it’s sort of a cross,'” he said. “But they’re as cynical as a crossword puzzle. All we were doing is promising a diversion.”

Hanks noted that even though he’s not against big-budget projects, he couldn’t support the third “Da Vinci Code” film by the time it came around.

“There’s nothing wrong with good commerce, provided it is good commerce,” he pointed out. “By the time we made the third, we proved that it wasn’t such good commerce.”

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Hanks Calls "Da Vinci Code" Franchise "Hooey," Doesn't Believe It Was "Good Commerce"

Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code was a fiction novel that was all the rage back in the 2000s as it dramatically followed the murder mystery storyline that centered around the secrecy involving Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene having a child together. Tom Hanks starred as the main character Robert Langdon who ran around the Holy Land chasing symbolism in artifacts and religious locations. This was a part of a franchise of films that also included 2009's Angels and Demons as well as 2016's Inferno that both saw Hanks return to his coveted role. The films brought in nearly $2 billion at the box office.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

The Bitter Feud Between John Wayne And Christopher Mitchum

John Wayne and Robert Mitchum, the father of Christopher Mitchum, starred side by side in the 1966 movie El Dorado, a remake of Rio Bravo. The cord of friendship was tied between the two actors on this set. When Howard Hawks, who directed both Rio Bravo and El Dorado, decided to create another movie following the same storyline, he thought he would be able to persuade the duo to return to the set.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Tautou
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Dan Brown
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Ian Mckellen
Person
Jean Reno
Person
Da Vinci
Person
Leonardo Da Vinci
Person
Paul Bettany
DoYouRemember?

‘Seinfeld’ And ‘Boogie Nights’ Star Philip Baker Hall Dies At 90

Actor Philip Baker Hall has passed away at the age of 90. He reportedly died at home surrounded by loved ones. Philip Baker Hall appeared in many popular shows and films during his lifetime including Magnolia, Seinfeld, and Boogie Nights. He recently passed away at the age of 90. His death was confirmed by his wife, Holly Wolfle Hall, and his longtime friend and neighbor, Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer.
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Lost Renaissance Masterpiece Discovered in Bungalow Sells in London

Click here to read the full article. A lost painting attributed to a follower of Italian Renaissance painter Filippino Lippi was found in a 90-year-old woman’s bungalow and sold for £255,000 ($321,000) at Dawsons Auctioneers in London. The oil painting, titled The Depiction of the Madonna and Child and dating to the 15th century, shows Mary with baby Jesus on her lap at the center, with two attendant angels, set in a landscape, and framed in gilded wood. Lippi was the illegitimate son the priest and painter Fra Filippo Lippi, who was renowned for his paintings of the Madonna. The elder Lippi also...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Da Vinci Code#Mona#Film Star#The New York Times#Columbia Pictures
Robb Report

A Treasure Trove of Marilyn Monroe’s Possessions Is Going Up for Auction

Click here to read the full article. Gentlemen—and auction houses—prefer blondes. At least that’s what you might think when you hear that Julien’s Auctions and TMC are getting ready to auction off a collection of Marilyn Monroe’s personal and professional effects. Next month, Julien’s “Hollywood Legends” auction will include a whole spate of Monroe’s items, including film costumes, lingerie, jewelry, photos, handwritten notes and more. The announcement came Wednesday morning, on what would have been Monroe’s 96th birthday. “Marilyn Monroe lives on forever as the quintessential Hollywood legend whose historical and cultural impact will continue to be celebrated in the next millennium...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Pushed Through a Severe Injury to Ensure ‘The Train Robbers’ Premiered on Schedule

John Wayne is known around the world as one of the most iconic cowboys of all time. Decades after his death, John Wayne continues to be praised for his nearly 200 unforgettable appearances in film and television. And though his larger-than-life presence, good looks, and husky voice took him far in Hollywood, it was his commitment to his films that led to John Wayne playing such a large role in cinema history.
MOVIES
WWD

Hervé Leger and Law Roach Present Fashion Show, Celebrate Collaboration in Hollywood

Click here to read the full article. Fashion stylist and image maker Law Roach brought the catwalk to Hollywood on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, making his collaboration with Hervé Leger come to life with a runway show. Among those who came out to support were actor-singer Hailee Steinfeld; singer Maeta; Christine Chiu and Jamie Xie of “Bling Empire”; personalities Sara Foster, Draya Michele and Gigi Gorgeous; drag performers Violet Chachki, Kade Gottlieb, who’s better known as Gottmik, and Gigi Goode; Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and content creators Amanda Steele, Chriselle Lim, Rocky...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Incantation Trailer: Netflix Acquires Taiwan's "Most Terrifying Film Ever Made"

Netflix has announced they've secured streaming rights to Incantation, a hit new Taiwanese horror film which (according to a press release) "has been described as the most terrifying film ever made in Taiwan." The film, which has already become the highest grossing movie of 2022 in Taiwan and earned seven Taipei Film Award nominations, will begin streaming on the platform globally on Friday, July 8th. Telling the story of a mother trying to save her daughter from a curse, and taking its cues from films like The Blair Witch Project, Paranormal Activity, and the wild west of internet culture, Incantation seems poised to be the most talked about horror movie of the summer. You can watch the official trailer for the film in the player below.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘The Bear’ Review: Ayo Edebiri Catches Fire in FX’s Intense Cooking Drama

Click here to read the full article. Cooking, by and large, is an act of service. Someone makes a meal, and someone eats it. The same holds true whether you’re whipping up a breakfast of scrambled eggs or timing out seven courses for 100 paying dinner guests. Prepared food is more than fuel; it’s a gesture, often one of respect, affection, even intimacy. “The Bear,” FX’s half-hour cooking drama, doubles down on that hospitality, then compacts it under the strain of personal loss. Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) is one of the best chefs in the world (at least, according...
CHICAGO, IL
Collider

All of Charles Chaplin's Feature Films as Director, Ranked

Charles Chaplin is perhaps the most popular and renowned figure of the silent film era. Even those who aren't familiar with his name or work likely know his character of the Little Tramp. Chaplin starred in, wrote, and directed some of the funniest and most entertaining movies of the 20th...
MOVIES
Variety

Genesius Plots TV Debut With ‘Mona Lisa,’ ‘The Messenger’; Develops Katy Brand Projects; Sets ‘Leo Grande’ Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. U.K. independent production company Genesius Pictures is debuting in the television space with a brace of projects, complementing its robust film slate. “Shetland” writer David Kane is developing “The Messenger,” a series based on author Anne Zouroudi’s bestselling Greek Detective novels. Genesius has also optioned the rights for Neil Jordan’s seminal 1986 film “Mona Lisa,” starring Bob Hoskins, Cathy Tyson and Michael Caine. Emerging actor/writer Isis Davis (“Killing Eve”) is developing for television, adapting it by taking the female protagonist from the film and making it her story. On the film front, “Late in Summer,”...
MOVIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy