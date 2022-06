Kaya Group NUGL has entered into a collaboration agreement with Rich and Ruthless to launch its brand, Jamaican roots herbs in the California market. Sales of Jamaican roots herbs in the California market will add to the growing sales numbers of Kaya Inc. and NUGL. For the month of May, Kaya Group posted $200,868 in sales and had positive EBITDA of $42,355, which marked the company's second month of positive EBITDA this fiscal year. For the first five months of Fiscal 2022, which include January through May, Kaya, Inc. had unaudited revenues of $941,871 and adjusted EBITDA of -$61,920. For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, Kaya posted unaudited gross revenues of $2.2 million, with gross margins of 61%. adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal 2021 showed a small loss of -$71,000.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO