Orange County health officials issue blue-green algae bloom caution for two Orlando lakes

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is notifying residents of blue-green algae bloom caution for two Orlando lakes.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

On Monday the Florida Department of Health in Orange County a heath alert for the harmful toxins in Lake Ivanhoe.

See map of area below:

Officials learned of the blooms after water samples showed evidence of the possible contamination May 26.

The department also issued an alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algae in Lake Sue.

See map of location below:

Because blooms have the potential to produce toxins, health officials advise people to take the following precautions:

-Do not drink, swim, wade or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

-Avoid getting water in your eyes, nose or mouth

-Keep pets and livestock away from the waters where there is a bloom.

Blue-green algae is a common occurrence in freshwater environments throughout Florida and can appear year-round.

More information about Florida’s water quality status and public health notifications can be found here.

To report an algal bloom contact FDEP at 855-305-3903 or online.

©2022 Cox Media Group