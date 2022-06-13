ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County health officials issue blue-green algae bloom caution for two Orlando lakes

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bOss8_0g9XaH9v00

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is notifying residents of blue-green algae bloom caution for two Orlando lakes.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

On Monday the Florida Department of Health in Orange County a heath alert for the harmful toxins in Lake Ivanhoe.

See map of area below:

Officials learned of the blooms after water samples showed evidence of the possible contamination May 26.

The department also issued an alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algae in Lake Sue.

See map of location below:

Because blooms have the potential to produce toxins, health officials advise people to take the following precautions:

-Do not drink, swim, wade or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

-Avoid getting water in your eyes, nose or mouth

-Keep pets and livestock away from the waters where there is a bloom.

Blue-green algae is a common occurrence in freshwater environments throughout Florida and can appear year-round.

More information about Florida’s water quality status and public health notifications can be found here.

To report an algal bloom contact FDEP at 855-305-3903 or online.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
orangeobserver.com

Orange County denies Discovery Church's Horizon West campus

Orange County commissioners on Tuesday, June 7, denied a request to build a church in Horizon West. Discovery Church sought a special exemption to construct a 43,190-square-foot, 737-seat church within the Lake Avalon Rural Settlement. The parcel currently is zoned A-1, which allows agriculture use of the land, as well as nurseries and greenhouses. In larger lots, the A-1 zoning allows for the construction of mobile homes and single-family homes.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Disney delays move to Lake Nona until 2026

The Walt Disney Company said the timeline to move around 2,000 high-paying jobs from California to Orlando, Florida's Lake Nona community has been delayed. While the company originally said it planned to complete the transfer by the end of 2022, that date is now 2026.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

20 Seminole County businesses hiring at upcoming job fair

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – If you are looking for employment in the Seminole County area, Thursday may be your lucky day. CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) has partnered with Florida Rising and EG Equal Ground to bring career opportunities to Central Florida residents at the latest Seminole County Career Fair.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Disney delays moving thousands of jobs from California to Florida

Disney has delayed moving 2,000 high-skilled jobs from California to Florida amid the company’s public spat with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education or so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The 2,000 jobs were supposed to be moved from California to Orlando by...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Bloom#Green Algae#Blue Green#Blooms#Cox Media Group
fox35orlando.com

Large fire tears through auto repair shop in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fire broke out at an auto repair shop in Orange County on Thursday morning. This happened at 1502 Grand Street in Orlando. SKYFOX was over the scene as firefighters worked to put out the blaze. No other details have been released. FOX 35 is working...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
click orlando

Car crashes into Italian deli in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car crashed into an Italian deli early Thursday in Orlando. The car slammed into Stasio’s Italian Deli & Market on East Robinson Street at North Bumby Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. It’s not known if anyone was injured or if the building...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Advocates protest treatment of homeless in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka’s City Council chambers were relatively full Wednesday night as advocates turned up to protest the treatment of the homeless throughout the city. The attendees, many who worked for churches and nonprofits, said their clients reported harsher treatment by police and city workers in recent weeks, including being threatened with arrests for being in places like public parks.
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police warn of bears in this Daytona Beach community

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Officers are warning the public about bears that have been recently spotted in an area of Daytona Beach. Two bears were seen in the area of South Nova Road and South Seneca Street over the last few days, the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a social media post Wednesday.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
95K+
Followers
108K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy