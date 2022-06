NEW HARTFORD — James E. Wilcox, 88, of New Hartford, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 24, 1934, in Utica, a son of Leo and Angeline (Lazot) Wilcox, and graduated from Utica Free Academy. Jim proudly served in the US Army from 1956 to 1958. He was employed with NY Telephone Company, later known as Nokia in Utica as a telephone technician, retiring in 1990. Jim was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and the CWA Union.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO