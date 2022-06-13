Glenn Greenwald hits out at Chelsea Manning over relationship with Grimes

Glenn Greenwald said that Chelsea Manning was “thriving financially” now that she was dating Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend Grimes — and recently asked him how she could return a $10,000 gift that he gave her when she was in prison.

Greenwald made the comments in an emailed statement to The Post after Manning — the famed whistleblower who spent seven years in federal prison for leaking military secrets to WikiLeaks — called the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist “dangerous.”

Greenwald revealed to The Post that Manning recently asked him how her assistant could send back $10,000 “that I freely gave her when in prison.”

“I’m glad that, now that she’s dating the celebrity Grimes, she is thriving financially … but material wealth does not compensate for the spiritual void caused by venerating politics over other human beings,” Greenwald wrote.

The Post has reached out to Manning seeking comment.

Page Six was first to report in March that Manning and Grimes, the Canadian pop star, were an item. FilmMagic

In September of last year, Manning had taken to Twitter to announce that she had cut ties with Greenwald and was planning to return a $10,000 donation that he once gave to her.

“I can’t deal with this anymore,” Manning tweeted on Sept. 2. “I’m terrified of you and everything you do.”

“You’re greedy, unprincipled, and I’m embarrassed for ever considering you a friend.”

Greenwald, a frequent on-air guest of Fox News hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, is also a strident critic of the Biden administration , the Democratic Party, and mainstream liberal news outlets like CNN, MSNBC, and others .

In an emailed statement to The Post, Greenwald said that he will always regard Manning as “a brave and noble whistleblower for what she did in 2010.” DPA/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier on Monday, the Daily Beast published an interview with Manning, the former US Army private first class who was born Bradley Manning. She began her transition to a woman in 2010.

In the interview, Manning dodged questions about her relationship with Grimes, the Canadian pop singer who recently gave birth to two children from her romance with Musk, who is the world’s richest person with a fortune currently worth more than $215 billion, according to Forbes.

“I’m not gonna get into my dating life. There’s been a lot of speculation and a lot of news stories. I have not changed my perspective on this: I don’t like speculation about my private life,” Manning told the publication .

“I prefer to keep my private life private. I don’t want to create a precedent either. Another concern that I have is I don’t want to confirm or deny anything in my private life because I don’t want to make it seem like I’m open to having people digging into my personal life, real or imagined.”

Page Six broke the news in March that Grimes, 34, had started dating Manning after her relationship with Elon Musk ended for the second time. Grimes and the Tesla founder share two children .

Manning, who spent seven years in federal prison for leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks, told the Daily Beast she agonized over her decision to disavow Greenwald. Getty Images

Despite Manning’s criticisms, Greewald, a co-founder of the Intercept, said he will always regard her as a “brave and noble whistleblower for what she did in 2010.”

“At the same time, she has proven to be the type of person, sadly more common now than ever, whose religion is politics, whose only sense of purpose comes from ideological crusades,” Greenwald wrote in his statement to The Post.

“As a result, she’s therefore willing to publicly denounce her own friends in the most deliberately vicious and hurtful ways…the minute her ‘friends’ start seeing the world differently than she does and pursuing different political projects.”

Greenwald went on to describe Manning as a “person who lost their soul” as evidenced by being “willing to publicly denounce their own friends for applause and attention — all over political disagreements.”

Greenwald told The Post that Manning’s disavowal of him stemmed from political disagreements. Getty Images

Manning spent seven years in jail for leaking classified information to WikiLeaks. Former President Barack Obama commuted her 35-year sentence in January 2017.

In 2019, Manning spent several weeks in jail because she refused to testify before a federal grand jury in the case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Assange, who has been imprisoned in a high security facility in Britain , is appealing his extradition to the US, where he is indicted on charges of violating the Espionage Act for publishing classified military and diplomatic documents.

Greenwald and other civil liberties advocates have accused the US government of violating Assange’s First Amendment rights. They have urged the Justice Department to drop all charges against Assange.