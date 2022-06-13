ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Black Rock Coffee Bar to open 6th Houston-area store in Pearland’s Shadow Creek Ranch area

Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEARLAND – Pearland, there’s a new coffee shop in town!. Portland, Oregon-based Black Rock Coffee Bar continues to grow in Texas -- particularly in the Houston area with a brand...

www.click2houston.com

Community Impact Houston

Madison Reed sets date for First Colony Mall opening

Madison Reed has set an opening date for a new location in Sugar Land’s outdoor-indoor mall First Colony Mall, the brand announced on June 14. Madison Reed will open a new store on June 30 at 16535 Southwest Freeway, Ste. 2005, Sugar Land, bringing hair care and hair color products as well as a color bar that includes a free personalized color consultation. Customers can take a hair color home or schedule an appointment to have a colorist color their hair, according to the company’s website. www.madison-reed.com.
SUGAR LAND, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Hottest Brunch Party — Young Professionals, Pretty Young Things and Glamazons Turn This River Oaks Hotspot Pink

Troup Rolland, standing, Madison Marchbanks, Megan Rodriguez, Kirby Wheat at the Brasserie 19 Rosé All Day bash. (Photo by Shelby Hodge) Brasserie 19 valets scurried in the abominable heat midday Saturday as Porsches, Range Rovers and Mercedes disgorged a stylish retinue of the young (some not so young) and restless, so attractive that even Carrie Bradshaw would have been intimidated. Les jeunesse dorée had gathered for brunch in celebration of national Rosé All Day.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Top 10 rated Houston restaurants according to DoorDash

HOUSTON (CW39) If you order food to be delivered these days, it’s DoorDash is one of the options available. DoorDash has become one of the top services for restaurant delivery and Houston restaurants are making a great impression. Houston is widely known for its great food with many of the most diverse menus so it may come to not surprise to some that DoorDash would find and rank some of the best restaurants in Houston based on service users. DoorDash did some research pver the past year, April to April, and pulled together data to determine the Most Loved All Star list is includes 1% of restaurants that actually qualify based on service, reliability, and the overall experience.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

LIST: Juneteenth events in Houston

There will be plenty of ways to learn about and celebrate Juneteenth this weekend throughout the Houston area. June 19 marks 157 years since the emancipation of slaves in Texas and the United States. U.S. Gen. Gordon Granger read General Orders No. 3 on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, giving the holiday even greater meaning for the Houston region.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

These beautiful, heat-loving plants won’t die -- unless you really try -- in your Houston garden

HOUSTON – You live and learn. I wrote this story a few years ago and have learned much about plants in Houston, Texas. You can kill them. Even the ones that supposedly shouldn’t die in Houston heat. (Today’s verdict on that story? Hydrangeas need A LOT of water to live, gardenias need sun and love of which I sometimes don’t have a ton of, amaryllis continue to put on a bold show in spring, hostas will outlive that 1980s refrigerator that’s time itself). So we still stand by that reporting, but there’s more out there that might do a lot better than those choices.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Garth Brooks is coming to Houston for concert at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON — Garth Brooks is returning to Houston for his final stadium performance of his North America tour in August. The country music legend will be performing at NRG Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. It has been seven years since his last Houston performance. Tickets for...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Best New Skyline View for Golf

HOUSTON – (By Ralph Bivins, Realty News Report) – No other golf course can match it. Step up to the Number One tee box at Houston’s newest golf course and you will see it. The view of the downtown Houston skyline, almost 50 million square feet of...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman says hip injections at Houston spa caused pain, disfigurement

HOUSTON - Many women, looking to improve their appearance, are ending up with serious health problems from faulty hip and buttock enhancing injections. Houston Police are now investigating a woman's complaint that injections at a local spa left her in agonizing pain. Buttock augmentations are the fastest-growing type of plastic...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chicken Kitchen's second location now open in Katy

Chicken Kitchen opened its second location at 3011 W. Grand Parkway N., Ste. 800, Katy, on May 16. The restaurant markets itself as a healthy and fresh fast-food kitchen, with grilled chicken entrees, fresh salads, and homemade sides and recipes that adhere to the American Heart Association’s guidelines for fat, calories and cholesterol consumption. Menu items include variations of the “chop-chop,” which is a bowl with the option to include yellow rice, chopped grilled chicken breast, tomatoes and lettuce; salads, chicken breast platters with pita bread and burritos. 832-437-0142. www.chickenkitchentx.com/index.htm.
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

LIST: Black-owned businesses in Houston to support this Juneteenth

HOUSTON – The community is preparing to celebrate Juneteenth and we want to make sure you know where to support some Black-owned businesses this year. The diversity of the Houston population is amazing, and it’s important we uplift and support every culture, even after celebratory dates, in an effort to keep businesses alive.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sharky's American Grill now open in Vintage Park

Sharky's American Grill opened June 10 at 126 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston. The new Vintage Park eatery offers American fare and Cajun cuisine with menu items ranging from seafood gumbo and fish tacos to burgers, salad and pasta. 713-257-5200. www.sharkysvintagepark.com. Editor, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Hannah joined Community Impact Newspaper...
HOUSTON, TX

