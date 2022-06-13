Black Rock Coffee Bar to open 6th Houston-area store in Pearland’s Shadow Creek Ranch area

Chicken Kitchen opened its second location at 3011 W. Grand Parkway N., Ste. 800, Katy, on May 16. The restaurant markets itself as a healthy and fresh fast-food kitchen, with grilled chicken entrees, fresh salads, and homemade sides and recipes that adhere to the American Heart Association’s guidelines for fat, calories and cholesterol consumption. Menu items include variations of the “chop-chop,” which is a bowl with the option to include yellow rice, chopped grilled chicken breast, tomatoes and lettuce; salads, chicken breast platters with pita bread and burritos. 832-437-0142. www.chickenkitchentx.com/index.htm.
Comments / 0