FAIRFAX, Va. (WJLA) — The City of Fairfax, Virginia, is considering renaming 14 streets that have ties to the Confederacy and slavery. The list of streets includes Confederate Lane, Plantation Parkway, Lee Highway, and Ranger Road. Most of the streets are in the Mosby Woods neighborhood, which is named after Confederate Commander John Mosby.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO